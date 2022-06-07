ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State lands verbal commitment from Top 300 cornerback

Boom! Recruiting season has started with a bang in East Lansing!

It didn't take long for Michigan State's first weekend of official visits to produce results.

Late Monday evening, four-star cornerback and Top 300 national recruit Chance Rucker, out of Ryan High School in Texas, gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans. He was one of about a dozen high school prospects to visit East Lansing this past weekend.

Rucker is ranked No. 275 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, is listed as the No. 28 cornerback in the country and is ranked No. 48 out of the state of Texas. He had over 20 offers from various programs around the country, and was closely considering the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, California, Florida, Nebraska and TCU, among others.

Secondaries coach Harlon Barnett was the primary recruiter for Michigan State in this battle, and he lands a high-end 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect at a key position for the Spartans.

Rucker, a native of Denton, becomes Michigan State's third verbal commitment from the state of Texas so far in the 2023 recruiting class. He joins four-star running back Kedrick Reescano (New Caney) and three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson (Austin) out of the Lone Star State.

Michigan State now has seven verbal commitments in the class of 2023, four of which are classified as four-star and Top 350 prospects by the 247Sports Composite.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

  • Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe ; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 150 nationally, No. 22 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
  • Four-star CB Chance Rucker ; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 275 nationally, No. 28 cornerback; No. 48 in state of Texas
  • Four-star TE Brennan Parachek ; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 339 nationally, No. 18 tight end, No. 6 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano ; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 343 nationally, No. 22 running back; No. 57 in state of Texas
  • Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack ; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 497 nationally, No. 33 interior offensive lineman, No. 12 in state of Michigan
  • Three-star QB Bo Edmundson ; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 708 nationally, No. 34 quarterback, No. 119 in state of Texas
  • Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III ; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 838 nationally, No. 74 cornerback; No. 120 in state of Florida

