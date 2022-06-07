COVID-19: How Cases in the Madison, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 698,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 5, bringing the total count to more than 83.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 33.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 21.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Madison, WI metro area consists of Dane County, Columbia County, Green County, and one other county. As of June 5, there were 26,392.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Madison residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,875.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Madison metro area, Columbia County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 5, there were 28,428.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Columbia County, the most of any county in Madison, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Iowa County, there were 23,592.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Madison.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Madison metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Madison, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 per 100,000 residents 24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 104,937 32,854.3 741 232.0 22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 33,027 32,191.0 282 274.9 36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 54,036 31,709.2 387 227.1 20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 51,201 30,584.9 380 227.0 29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 41,617 30,479.3 206 150.9 39540 Racine, WI 195,602 59,180 30,255.3 691 353.3 11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 71,012 30,137.3 534 226.6 48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 48,578 29,776.9 644 394.8 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 467,063 29,650.6 3,944 250.4 43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 33,679 29,240.8 325 282.2 27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 45,305 27,939.8 397 244.8 31540 Madison, WI 653,725 172,534 26,392.4 735 112.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .