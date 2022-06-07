ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton, NE

Creighton hires Krista Wood as new softball coach

By Ellie French
KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreighton wants to get its softball program back on the winning track, so it hired someone who has experience turning programs around. The Bluejays introduced Krista Wood as the team's new head coach on Monday. Wood spent the last eight seasons at head softball coach at South...

www.ketv.com

Related
KETV.com

Kaitlyn Hanna wins 60th Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Recently graduted Omaha Westside golfer Kaitlyn Hanna defeated Millard North alum Katie Ruge, 3 and 2, to win the 60th Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship at Platteview Golf Club in Bellevue on Wednesday. It's Hanna's second NGA title, to go along with her 2019 Nebraska Girls'...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Legendary Head Coach Steps Down

Bob Warming says the time is right to retire stepping down as Omaha's men's soccer coach. Warming is the only coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament--that list includes Creighton and UNO. He ranks 7th on the NCAA's all-time wins list with 485 victories.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Keller Joins Huskers Women's Basketball as Assistant

The Nebraska women's basketball program has added a talented and experienced assistant coach with the hiring of Jessica Keller, Husker Head Coach Amy Williams announced on Monday, June 6. Keller comes to Nebraska after spending five seasons as an assistant at Illinois State, including two seasons as the associate head...
LINCOLN, NE
goiowaawesome.com

Let's Fret: The Jackrabbits of South Dakota State

Hey. It’s finally summer! It’s actually fun to go outside now. So many cool activities are on the table. Certainly most of you don’t want to spend these precious months worrying about football games that are three months away. Unfortunately for those of us sun-fearing ghouls that look at the outside world the way that cats look at cucumbers, the anxiety about the football season has already crept in. For my fellow dweebs or anybody desperate for summertime football content, I’m going to be doing a weekly dive into each of Iowa’s 2022 opponents, getting to know them a little bit better, articulating why we should be worried about them, and conjuring up scenarios in which Iowa can *maybe* eke out a win.
BROOKINGS, SD
KETV.com

Hanna, Ruge reflect on golfing rivalry and friendship

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Kaitlyn Hanna and Katie Ruge have faced off in their fair share of golf tournament finals. The latest installment was the 60th Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship, with Hanna getting the upper hand over Ruge, 3 and 2, to take home the title. Since they were...
BELLEVUE, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands commitment from key in-state OT for class of 2023

Nebraska is putting in the work on the in-state recruiting trial, and Scott Frost and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Monday. This time, the commitment comes from offensive tackle Brock Knutson out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 lbs., Knutson committed to the Huskers over offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Colorado State and Kansas, among others.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arlington native, Doane alum makes professional baseball debut

Andy Theiler (SR/Arlington, Neb.) completed his collegiate baseball career two weeks ago for Doane University and on Friday he began a new chapter as he signed his first professional contract, joining the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Theiler was added to the Saltdogs' roster as they made a trip to Canada to take on Winnipeg and he started in center field.
ARLINGTON, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska gains commitment from 2023 in-state prospect

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program landed a 2023 commitment from three-star offensive lineman Brock Knutson on Monday. Knutson – a 6-7, 270-pound offensive tackle from Scottsbluff – is the No. 6 overall Nebraskan in 247 Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s also the No. 61 offensive tackle.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Spring Scholar Athlete Awards

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Twelve student athletes representing nine different high schools were honored Tuesday by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee during the spring scholar athlete awards luncheon in Bellevue. The athletes honored for excellence in the classroom and on the field of play as well as community service. The...
BELLEVUE, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. Daehling purchased his ticket at at the U-Stop at 8231 O St. in Lincoln. The ticket contained five plays for the June 5 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 11, 18, 24 and 35.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
harlanonline.com

Opening night a success at Shelby County Speedway

Saturday night at the Shelby County Speedway, the racing season got underway as hundreds of fans came down to watch races take place. “Every person that I got feedback from, which happens to be a lot of drivers, they were all very excited about the track, they love the pit area,” said Race Director Doug Batz.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Gamers flock to Omaha for popular arcade game

Gamers from around the country traveled to Omaha on Sunday to compete in a tournament at Beercade 2 for the popular game Killer Queen. The team-based strategy game has three ways to win: get all the berries, kill the queen bee three times or... "The ha ha way to win,...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos, videos: Hail storm hits Omaha

How bad was the storm in your neck of the woods? See photos and videos of the hail in Omaha. Share your photos from Nebraska our photo sharing upload site.
OMAHA, NE

