Victim identified as 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano. – A suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano has been apprehended. The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez of Santa Maria. Ramos-Ramirez was detained by the CHP during a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos in Santa Barbara County.

OCEANO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO