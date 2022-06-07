ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Deputies respond to house 3 times before discovering body inside

By Rowena Shaddox
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIJYR_0g2iYAyU00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an Internal Affairs investigation is underway, following a homicide that occurred on May 12 at a halfway home on Rowena Way.

Deputies initially responded to the house for a welfare check, where they said they contacted an individual on the front porch. They left after they said it appeared everything was OK.

Deputies then returned to the house for a call for service by a man in the home, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Dwayne Grant. But after talking with Grant, deputies left —again.

‘My hero’: Fatal shooting at Stockton home believed to be justified

Then deputies responded a third time to the house — all before 10 a.m. — for a call, reportedly made by Grant, who said there was someone inside the house that was unresponsive and believed to be dead.

Deputies and homicide detectives responded and found a deceased victim inside the house. They arrested Grant on suspicion of homicide.

The sheriff’s office released a statement to FOX40 in regards to the events on May 12.

“…This was a homicide and that our deputies had previously been at this location and contacted the suspect, we took the initiative to start an internal affairs investigation as to the actions of our deputies prior to the arrest. We are investigating to make sure our deputies acted appropriately when contacting Thomas Dwayne Grant.”

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Sources tell FOX40 that Grant had blood on him when deputies initially contacted him.

When FOX40 asked for video from body cameras worn by patrol deputies, the sheriff’s office declined, saying they could not release video because it was part of their internal investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 10

jojo
2d ago

Police dropped the ball. Kinda like when they dropped the ball with the Goredo"s kidnapping. Police was informed by the neighbors that something strange was going on; Police went to the house several times and didn't do/or find anything 🙄

Reply
2
Christopher Cottrell
2d ago

nice work officers ...could have prevented a tragedy , but allowed one to happen anyway

Reply(4)
6
Related
FOX40

Stockton police find 2 men near Oak Park shot inside car

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. behind Oak Park on East Fulton Street, near Sutter Street, police said. Officers found both men inside the car.  One of the men died at the scene. The other […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Coroner’s Office investigating death of toddler

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that died Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The coroner’s office said 15-month-old Vincent Valencia Barner was the toddler who died Thursday. According to police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to a residence in 1800 block of […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Elderly Galt man goes to hospital after being shot with paintballs: police

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department arrested two men and three juveniles for suspected elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy after firing at people with a paintball gun from a vehicle, according to police. Police said they received multiple calls at 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday from people walking throughout Galt […]
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Man Suspected Of Shooting, Killing His Wife In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and are still looking for him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. Anyone who sees Munguia or knows where he might be is urged to call the sheriff’s office.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Internal Affairs
CBS Sacramento

Investigation Underway After 15-Month-Old Baby Dies In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after a 15-month-old baby died in Natomas on Wednesday. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a medical aid call. A Sacramento Fire Department crew also responded to the incident. At the scene, first responders found a baby experiencing a medical emergency. The baby was soon pronounced dead, police say. No details about what kind of medical emergency took place have been released at this point. The coroner’s office is the lead agency investigating the case, police say.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At Oak Park In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Stockton park, police said Thursday. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Street side of Oak Park. Two people were found shot inside a vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See photos from the scene below. stockton oak park shootingstockton oak park shooting 2stockton oak park shooting 3stockton oak park shooting 4stockton oak park shooting 5stockton oak park shooting 6stockton oak park shooting 7stockton oak park shooting 8stockton oak park shooting 9 There was no information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Solano County student injures 3 others at school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a student at Tolenas Acadamy injured three other students Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the academy on Tolenas Road in unincorporated Fairfield after getting a call around 10:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old student stabbed another teen with a sharp piece of […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested and charged with murder, robbery

Originally published as a Union City Police Department Nixle post:. “On Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at approximately 2:10 AM, Union City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Eric Ct and Kenita Way for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a single victim with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted life saving measures. Alameda County Fire/Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was identified as a 43-year-old Union City resident Karim Zepeda Martinez.
UNION CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To A Carmichael Catering Kitchen Fire

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire firefighters responded to a catering kitchen fire Thursday morning. Crews arrived at 6620 Madison Avenue, by Ralph’s Jewelers, and discovered that the fire started in the back of the building and began to slowly move to the front. According to the Fire Chief, the building suffered minor damage due to smoke and water. The cause is under investigation. Battalion 13 crews responded to a report of flames coming from a building. Units arrived to find a working fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and was kept from spreading to adjacent occupancies. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0aDxXA76Sc — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js TONIGHT ON CBS13 NEWS AT 5:  Calfire says there’s been an uptick in arson arrests in recent years. We’re getting answers about what’s making these criminal acts more dangerous than ever.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Attacked By Homeless Man While Jogging In Land Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Land Park community members are on edge after a woman on a morning jog in the area was tackled to the ground by a homeless man. She was rescued by good Samaritans who heard her screams for help. Curt David is the PGA Pro at the William Land Golf course. He says one of his staff hopped in a golf cart and rode to the woman’s rescue. “He heard screaming, he heard calls out,” David said. “He and another citizen had to pull this individual off of her.” Kristina Rogers is vice president of the Land Park Community Association. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting On Florin Road In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night. Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It Scares Everyone’: Suspect Grabs Woman And Drags Her By Purse Outside South Land Park Supermarket

LAND PARK (CBS13) – Surveillance cameras sit outside the SF Supermarket in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood, and what they recorded on May 30 has people on edge. A camera captured someone grabbing a woman and trying to take her purse as she was opening her car door in the parking lot. Cherene Briggs lives just blocks away. She often walks her dog through the parking lot to get to a nearby dog park, but now she’s unsettled, to say the least. “It makes me real nervous and I, just yesterday, walked her home when it was dark and I’m always scared,” said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Smash Window To Rescue Child Accidentally Locked In Hot Car

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – First responders worked quickly to rescue a child who was apparently accidentally locked inside a car as temperatures started to rise on Wednesday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, around 1 p.m., they got a report about a child left inside a car. Deputies got to the scene within minutes. There, deputies encountered the concerned parents already standing outside the car. Somehow, deputies say the parents had locked their keys inside the car along with their child. Acting fast, deputies decided to smash out a window of the car and get the child to safety. While temperatures are already high enough to create a dangerous situation for people or pets stuck in a hot car, record highs past 100 are expected by Friday. Citing CDC numbers, the sheriff’s office notes that about 38 children die every year from vehicular heatstroke.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Robin Tipton swallowed his drugs

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On the afternoon of May 31st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies received information about the location of a wanted suspect. Deputies arrived at the Auburn Thrifty Wash on Lincoln Way, where they located the suspect, identified as 31-year-old...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy