For Auburn, regional title 'surreal'

The Auburn Tigers celebrate after beating UCLA on Monday to win an NCAA regional championship. [GRAYSON BELANGER/AUBURN ATHLETICS] Grayson Belanger

AUBURN — Auburn had to wait an extra day, but the ending was just what the Tigers planned.

Auburn won an NCAA regional at home for the first time since 1999 — and cranked up Prince's "1999" to celebrate — with an 11-4 win over UCLA.

The final game began Sunday, was suspended due to weather with the Tigers up 9-0 in the sixth and completed Monday.

“It’s just surreal,” said Auburn star Sonny DiChiara, the SEC's co-player of the year. “We’re so close. I’m happy to be a part of that. To win this regional and go to the next step of a super regional, we’re out there competing and it’s so fun.”

The Tigers (40-19) advance to the super regional round and will play a best-of-3 series at Oregon State (47-16).

Auburn is in a super regional for the third time in four seasons, but the previous two berths included winning a regional on the road.

In 2018, Auburn won a regional at North Carolina State and lost in a super regional series at Florida.

In 2019, the Tigers won a regional at Georgia Tech, won at North Carolina in a super regional and went 0-2 in Omaha, losing to Mississippi State and Louisville in the College World Series.

“Getting to host this finally, I think we’ve proved to ourselves that we can absolutely play well in this setting," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "A ton of players contributed, top to bottom of our lineup and defensively."

Led by Auburn and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (56-7), the Southeastern Conference had four teams win their regionals, as of early Monday evening.

Arkansas was in a winner-take-all game at Oklahoma State.

Otherwise, Texas A&M and Ole Miss are still hoping for a trip to Omaha.

Tennessee will host Notre Dame (38-14), Texas A&M (40-18) will host Louisville (41-19-1) and Ole Miss (35-22) will visit Southern Miss (47-17) for super regional series.

The Vols scored six runs in the ninth inning Sunday night to beat Georgia Tech 9-6 and win their regional.

Tennessee trailed 4-3 after eight innings.

"I think the regional was what it was supposed to be, a lot of teams with really good offenses," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. "Our team was challenged to the fullest. ... It will make us better."

Two other super regionals were set, and both will involve future SEC teams. Oklahoma downed Florida 5-4 on Monday to win a regional at Florida and will travel to Virginia Tech for a super regional. Texas will travel to East Carolina for another super regional.