ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australian central bank hikes rate for 2nd time in 5 weeks

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ehO8_0g2iXQt500

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%.

When the Reserve Bank of Australia’s lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its last monthly board meeting on May 3, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years.

An increase was widely expected after official data released in April showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1% in the year through March. It is the highest annual rate since 2001, when a newly introduced 10% federal consumption tax created a temporary spike.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday foreshadowed more rate hikes, saying inflation in Australia would worsen.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan's Q1 GDP falls less than first thought on stronger consumption

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy shrank slightly less than initially reported in the first quarter, as private consumption remained resilient in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections and companies rebuilt their stock, offsetting a drop in business spending. While the slower contraction is welcome news for policymakers hoping...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Stunning moment Anthony Albanese REFUSES to answer questions about Australia's shock interest rate rise while in Indonesia - as millions back home face soaring costs: 'Poor form'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has refused to comment on the Reserve Bank's surprise decision to hike interest rates when quizzed about it in Indonesia. The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked the cash rate to 0.85 per cent, meaning the holder of an average mortgage will be forced to pay an extra $159 a month in interest on top of the already soaring cost of living.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chalmers
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
The Independent

Wind power: New Zealand plans to tax farmers for cow and sheep’s burps

New Zealand intends to tax the burps of sheep and cattle in an attempt to drive down greenhouse gas emissions.Under the scheme, farmers will have to pay a charge based on their total volume of emissions. If the proposal is adopted, the country would become the first in the world to take this step.Farmers will be incentivised to lower their emissions through feed additives, while they will be encouraged to offset pollution with tree planting.New Zealand has roughly 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep, but only 5 million people.In a country where cattle outnumber humans by two to one,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Senator hits back after being accused of boasting about electric car amid record gas prices

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office has defended her remarks on how driving an electric vehicle (EV) had made gas prices irrelevant – and sparked much hysteria among conservative commentators.The Michigan senator spoke on Tuesday about how driving from her home state to Washington DC in her EV meant that she hadn’t needed to consider the current high price of gas.She made the comments during a Senate Finance Committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that touched on inflation concerns. Senator Stabenow remarked that she “went by every single gas station and it didn’t matter” how high the gas price...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian
International Business Times

As Bank Of Canada Sprints To Neutral, Bets Of Recession Climb

Canada's central bank has signaled plans to race ahead with a series of oversized hikes to curb inflation, upping the risk of plunging the economy into a recession, say economists, though worth it if it keeps rapid price rises from becoming entrenched. The Bank of Canada last week raised its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Yellen says inflation to stay high, Biden likely to up forecast

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday that she expected inflation to remain high and the Biden administration would likely increase the 4.7% inflation forecast for this year in its budget proposal. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Yellen said that the United...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Banks, Commodity Stocks Lift European Shares As Markets Await ECB Meet

European shares rose on Monday, helped by banks and commodity-linked stocks, as investors kept an eye out for U.S. inflation data and details from a European Central Bank meeting later this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, after posting a loss of nearly 1% last week on concerns...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
US News and World Report

Bank of Korea Says It Will Monitor Impact of Weaker Won on Inflation

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank warned on Thursday that greater attention should be paid to the impact of a weaker won on inflation and reaffirmed that its interest rate policies were focused on fighting inflation. In a scheduled policy report to parliament, the Bank of Korea said the...
BUSINESS
AccuWeather

Flooding downpours slam China, leaving at least 17 dead

Rainfall totals for the week have eclipsed a foot in parts of southeastern China, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn the deluge -- likely due to an annual local weather phenomenon -- is far from over. An onslaught of heavy rain has left portions of central and southern China reeling from flash...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Biden's inflation crunch: Too much shopping — even at beach

While motorcading to his beach house last weekend, President Joe Biden could have looked out the window of his limousine and seen firsthand why he has struggled to contain inflation.Lining Delaware's Coastal Highway as it leads into Rehoboth Beach are miles of strip malls, outlet stores, restaurants, hotels and gas stations. The advertised price of gasoline was approaching $5 a gallon. Vacationgoers had packed into the parking lots of pubs and taquerias. No one is happy that inflation is close to a 40-year high, but it will be hard to bring down prices so long as people keep eagerly...
DELAWARE STATE
International Business Times

Stocks Extend Losses As ECB Eyes Multiple Rate Hikes

Stock markets moved deeper into the red on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it was planning a series of rate hikes from next month to tame runaway inflation in the single currency area. The ECB said after its policy meeting that it would raise interest rates for the...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

UK House-Building Slows to Weakest Since May 2020 - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Construction of new homes in Britain almost ground to a halt last month as builders feared the cost-of-living squeeze and rising interest rates would constrain demand, a closely watched survey showed on Wednesday. May's S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 56.4 in May from...
ECONOMY
The Independent

South African president grilled in Parliament on farm theft

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was confronted in Parliament Thursday by opposition politicians who pressed him to step down from office pending a criminal investigation into allegations that he covered up a theft from his rural game farm.Parliament members from the Economic Freedom Fighters were forcibly removed from the legislature's session for repeatedly interrupting Ramaphosa as he presented the annual budget for his office. The theft in 2020 of a large amount of cash in U.S. dollars from his ranch in the northern Limpopo province was alleged in a criminal complaint filed this month by former intelligence chief Arthur...
POLITICS
Reuters

ECB raises inflation, cuts growth forecasts

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again on Thursday but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment. The ECB now sees inflation over its 2% target throughout its projection horizon, accepting that...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy