‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Draws Mixed First Reactions, From ‘Roaring Fun’ to ‘Overindulgent and Pointless’

Click here to read the full article.

The North American premiere of “ Jurassic World: Dominion ” has officially concluded in Los Angeles and first reactions to the dino-centric sequel are pouring in online, with entertainment writers calling the follow-up everything from a good hit of nostalgia to downright bad. As with most sequels in the “Jurassic” series, “Dominion” is being met with a mixed response.

Universal has positioned “Dominion” as a finale for the franchise, organizing a round-up of “Jurassic” stars old and new. The film reunites Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who all starred in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return after starring in 2015’s “Jurassic World” and 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” while series newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie also join the cast of the new entry.

“Dominion” picks up after the events of “Fallen Kingdom,” with dinosaurs now roaming the Earth and forcing the human race to closely guard their position as the apex predators of the planet. “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow returns to helm the series finale.

Although “Jurassic World: Dominion” doesn’t hit North American theaters until Friday, Universal has already given the sequel a limited global rollout in 15 international markets. The sequel grossed $55.4 million at the international box office over the weekend, with its biggest starts coming in Mexico and Korea.

Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay commended the film, calling it a “roaring fun adventure.” Tangcay also stated that the dinosaurs “are bigger and better than ever.”

Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis called the film “nostalgia on overdrive,” while cloaking his exact opinion on the sequel under his foregone conclusion that “it’s going to make so much money.”

Critic and Variety contributor Courtney Howard summed up her reaction with “BAD,” stating that “Dominion” marks a franchise-worst in quality.

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell called the film “underwhelming for a finale,” though he highlights the reunion of Neill, Dern and Goldblum’s characters as a strength of the film.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff dug the follow-up, highlighting Bryce Dallas Howard’s performance as a highlight of the film.

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna recommends giving the original “Jurassic Park” a rewatch before rolling out for “Dominion.”

Gizmodo and io9 senior reporter Germain Lussier called the film “overindulgent and pointless,” with the dinosaurs serving as little more than “window dressing” for a couple drab plot lines.

See more reactions to the “Jurassic” finale below: