ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Universal Beijing Theme Park to Reopen After Six-Week COVID Shutdown

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vGK1_0g2iXNU800

Click here to read the full article.

The Universal Beijing Resort is poised to reopen next week after being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital.

The resort – comprising the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Citywalk retail and entertainment area and two hotels – is set to restart operations on June 15, it announced Tuesday via its Chinese social media accounts. It has been closed since May 1.

The park will be allowed to operate at no more than 75% capacity. Other disease-control measures, such as social distancing, will also be applied.

State-controlled media this week reported “victory” over the latest COVID outbreak, which was driven by the omicron variant of the disease. Beijing reported a total of 1,822 COVID-19 cases from April 22 to June 5.

Restaurants, public transport and entertainment venues reopened in the city from Monday and quickly drew crowds and queues. However, a Beijing municipal spokesman also cautioned that Beijing will “unfalteringly carry out” the country’s dynamic zero-COVID policies. These have involved border closures, enforced lockdowns and mass testing.

The park’s reopening coincides handily with the release of Universal’s “ Jurassic World: Dominion ” in mainland Chinese theaters on June 10.

The resort initially opened in September 2020 and is operated by Universal Parks & Resorts. A 70% majority ownership stake belongs to Chinese state-owned company Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, with the remaining 30% belonging to NBCUniversal.

In April this year Universal Beijing Resort launched thematic entertainment experience “Universal Studios Beijing: Honor of Kings Heroes LIVE”.

The resort expects to rollout more experiences in the coming months, including Minion-themed rooms at Universal Studios Grand Hotel, based on Illumination’s “Despicable Me” franchise. Later in the year, it will unveil Jurassic World Isla Nublar thematic experiences.

(Pictured: “Jurassic World: Dominion”)

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nike, Kindle, Airbnb Halting Online Operations in China

Click here to read the full article. Multinational sportswear group Nike said on Wednesday that will cease to operate its Nike Run Club app in China from early next month. The group said that it plans to launch a local equivalent in the future. Nike joins an expanding list of international media and tech companies that are pulling out of China, where consumer, financial, tech and media regulations are increasingly incompatible with those elsewhere in the world. Earlier this month, Amazon said that it will no longer operate its Kindle electronic bookstore in the Middle Kingdom. And, temporary lettings firm, Airbnb...
CELL PHONES
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Teaser: Jenna Ortega Makes Addams Family Debut in Tim Burton Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega is getting all together ooky. The first look at “Wednesday,” the upcoming Addams Family television series starring the famous clan’s daughter, has been released by Netflix, revealing the “Scream 5” and “You” actor in the title role. First created by Charles Addams for a series of New Yorker cartoons, the Addams Family is a bizarre aristocratic clan with an obsession of the macabre and a complete lack of concern regarding how others perceive them. Following their creation, the characters grew in popularity after a 1964 sitcom fleshed out their personalities, and have...
TV SERIES
Variety

CBS Mulls Replacing James Corden With Late-Night Panel Show After Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. When James Corden cuts ties with CBS’ “Late Late Show” next year, he may leave with more than people expected. CBS is considering replacing Corden’s distinct program with a multi-host panel, according to three people familiar with the matter, a sign of how late-night is changing as viewers sample the best of the programs via social media rather than watching them in their wee-hours’ time slot. Corden has decided to leave “The Late Late Show” in the spring of 2023.  A panel format could encompass a wide range of concepts, such as the news-roundtable...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
BBC

Fears grow for summer holidays after flight cancellations

Cancelled flights and delays at airports are fuelling anxiety among UK holidaymakers ahead of the key summer season, travel agents have warned. Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of travel agents, said 30% of calls to its members were from people worried about future bookings. Thousands of travellers are thought to...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Parks Resorts#Universal Citywalk#Universal Studios Beijing#Chinese#Universal
WDW News Today

Guest Asked to Buy New Shirt to Comply with Walt Disney World Dress Code, Disney Breaking Galaxy’s Edge Timeline, Walls Up Around Alien Swirling Saucers, & More: Daily Recap (5/28/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 28, 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phone Arena

Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges

Disney World is known as "the happiest place on Earth." Of course, you might not think so when sweat is dripping off of your body at a record-setting pace thanks to the heat and humidity you'll experience during a sweltering day in the Orlando, Florida area. Another person who would disagree with this appraisal of the park is an unnamed woman who visited EPCOT on April 13th when her Apple Watch fell off her wrist; and that might have been the best part of her day!
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Ready to Open Much-Anticipated New Campus

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has been busy in the past few years launching new lands and attractions inside its theme parks, adding to guest favorites to answer the competition it faces from Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios theme parks.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

Guest Drops Watch on Ride & Then Has $40,000 in Fraudulent Credit Card Charges, Revenge Travel Affecting Disney Parks’ Crowds, Star Wars Treats at the Grand Floridian, and More: Daily Recap (5/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 21, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Disneyland Employee Snatches Ring from Couple, Ruins Public Proposal

Disneyland Paris is doing damage control. Social media was furious after a video went viral of an overzealous employee interfering in what would have been a fairytale marriage proposal inside the theme park. The video shows a couple standing on a dais overlooking Sleeping Beauty's Castle, which has just been...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Kristen Stewart Announces Open Casting Call for ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’ Reality Series

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart has opened the gates for her paranormal reality series, calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production. “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” a sunglasses-sporting Stewart says in a video shared by her hairsylist and friend CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Pete Davidson on the Bubble for a Farewell Acting Nom for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy