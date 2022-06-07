New Mexico Governor Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

New Mexico is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 24, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 6 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(1):

2. Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(1):

3. Libertarian primary for Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(2):

Karen Bedonie

Ginger Grider (Write-in)

4. Libertarian primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(1):

Travis Sanchez

5. Republican primary for Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(5):

Jay Block

Rebecca Dow

Ethel Maharg

Mark Ronchetti

Greg Zanetti

6. Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(2):

Peggy Muller-Aragon

Anthony Thornton

Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.

Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.

Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.

Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!