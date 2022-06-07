New Mexico Governor Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday
New Mexico is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 24, 2022.
Election Info
On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 6 primary elections.
1. Democratic primary for Governor of New Mexico
Candidates(1):
2. Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico
Candidates(1):
3. Libertarian primary for Governor of New Mexico
Candidates(2):
- Karen Bedonie
- Ginger Grider (Write-in)
4. Libertarian primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico
Candidates(1):
- Travis Sanchez
5. Republican primary for Governor of New Mexico
Candidates(5):
- Jay Block
- Rebecca Dow
- Ethel Maharg
- Mark Ronchetti
- Greg Zanetti
6. Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico
Candidates(2):
- Peggy Muller-Aragon
- Anthony Thornton
Third-Party Race Ratings
We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:
- The Cook Political Report: Likely Democratic(May 31, 2022)
- Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales: Likely Democratic(May 31, 2022)
- Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball: Lean Democratic(May 31, 2022)
Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.
