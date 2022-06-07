ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

New Mexico Governor Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

New Mexico is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 24, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 6 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(1):

2. Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(1):

3. Libertarian primary for Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(2):

  • Karen Bedonie
  • Ginger Grider (Write-in)
4. Libertarian primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(1):

  • Travis Sanchez
5. Republican primary for Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(5):

  • Jay Block
  • Rebecca Dow
  • Ethel Maharg
  • Mark Ronchetti
  • Greg Zanetti
6. Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico

Candidates(2):

  • Peggy Muller-Aragon
  • Anthony Thornton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d36P_0g2iWudc00
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 18

Raven The Black Bird
2d ago

same here I lived all my life I met a lot of governors that were good governors some I didn't really like but they were really cool people this Governor we have abused her power put us into lockdown put us to wear masks which it never helped us it really hurt our economy it destroyed our way of life nowadays you still see some people wearing masks personally I'm not saying they should not wear masks that is their decision I am refusing to wear a mask if it comes up again or take another shot

Reply
5
Joey Montoya
2d ago

Just remember New Mexico is always in last place for everything not positive for our children. It's a Democrat state.. Things need to change...

Reply
5
zeeBEE02
2d ago

Vote Republican, start a trend . Get democrats out of office. We need a change even though we have 2 1/2 years of this injustice done to the people of America. You want change then you have to vote for change. (🐘)

Reply(2)
8
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Wins GOP Primary for New Mexico Governor

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti will be the Republican nominee for New Mexico governor this year after defeating four other candidates to claim his party’s nomination for the job on Tuesday night. According to unofficial election results from New Mexico, Ronchetti won the support of 58 percent of Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRQE News 13

After a heated primary, New Mexico’s November election could be brutal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a contentious June primary election in key races like the Republican nomination for New Mexico Governor and the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, the forecast is full for more political mudslinging in the November general election. That’s the take from KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez, who spoke to KRQE News 13’s Chris […]
ELECTIONS
KOAT 7

New Mexico Primary Election Results

New Mexico's primary election was held on Tuesday, June 7. Here are the latest election results on the top races in New Mexico. STATEWIDE RESULTS: GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR | ALL NEW MEXICO COUNTIES. Republican Governor's primary race. Mark Ronchetti is the projected winner of the Republican primary for governor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico’s incumbent Democratic governor, nominating former network meteorologist Mark Ronchetti on his pledges to rein in state spending, shore up policing and unleash already record-setting oil production. Ronchetti won Tuesday’s primary by a...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Race for New Mexico’s Republican governor nomination

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the high-profile races in New Mexico’s primary election is finding out which Republican will face off with incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. Five candidates are vying for the Republican nomination. KRQE’s Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez says he feels the vote is going to come down to who voters […]
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Rebecca Dow concedes GOP nomination for governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, the second-place candidate among the Republicans, pledged to continue fighting for her party during her concession speech. “I started this campaign with one goal in mind, to make MLG a one-term governor. I’m right here today as ready to fight tomorrow as I was yesterday, to make sure MLG is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico census results declared accurate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Census Bureau has declared the census results in New Mexico to be accurate and possibly the most accurate in the country. The agency released a survey based on a population sample, assessing the accuracy of the 2020 census in each state. New Mexico’s count was estimated to be accurate […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Who’s spent the most money on the New Mexico 2022 primary?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 primary elections have the possibility of shaking up the politics of the state. After debates over the politics of COVID-19 lockdowns, statewide funding, and extended discussions on crime, many state and local candidates want to bring big changes to New Mexico. But to get there, they need to make it […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Morales
KRQE News 13

Raul Torrez wins democratic nomination in attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a heated campaign between Raul Torrez and Brian Colon in the democratic primary race for Attorney General, unofficial numbers show Raul Torrez winning the nomination. Torrez was sworn in as the Bernalillo County District Attorney in January 2017 and has suggested his years as a prosecutor gave him more credibility and experience […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico primary tallies more than 105K early votes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election, more than 105,000 New Mexican voters have already cast their ballot across the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian contests. At last count in May, New Mexico had roughly 1.03 million voters registered in the state’s three formally recognized, or “major” political parties, according to data from the Secretary of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Sanchez Unseats Montoya in District 40 and Herrera, Romero Hold On

Three moderate challengers contested three comparatively progressive incumbent state representatives in the valley for the June 7 Democratic primary. One of them was successful. Joseph Sanchez defeated incumbent Roger Montoya to run to win back his state House seat in District 40. Sanchez won 57 percent of votes, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
rrobserver.com

Voters cast ballots for primary races; turnout nears 12%

SANTA FE – Almost 12% of the voters eligible to participate in Tuesday’s primary election have cast their ballots already – with Republicans slightly more likely to turn out than Democrats. But voters still have 12 hours to boost those numbers. Polling locations across New Mexico will...
RIO RANCHO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Lieutenant Governor#Republican Primary#Democratic#Third Party Race Ratings
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico primaries, Deputy’s confusion, Hot with storms, Arroyo trespassers, Zoo upgrades

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring Low voter turnout so far for primary election in Bernalillo County Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ Paramount accused of copyright infringement over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Italy seizes […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Department of Public Safety unveil new storage facility

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Public Safety now has a new, secured storage facility in Santa Fe. Officials held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for the $15.2 million, 31,000 square foot facility. The new facility will give employees a safe and secure place to receive, catalog and preserve vital records and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico health leaders address recent growth in COVID-19 cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly three months, state health leaders addressed the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Mexico during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. While health officials acknowledged both a rise in cases and hospitalizations in New Mexico, the latest wave of cases is far different than prior […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

COVID-19 cases up in New Mexico, but the virus is different

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID cases are up in New Mexico and in a rare COVID-19 update on Wednesday, state health officials acknowledged it seems like everyone knows someone in their community who has COVID. But, they said there is some good news on the pandemic front and that this wave isn’t like any of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy