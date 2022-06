A year ago, Margo Russell decided she’d make it her mission to help ensure that kids in need can have a special, memorable birthday. Russell is the leader of the Douglas County chapter of Box of Balloons, a nonprofit organization based in Wisconsin that provides children in families battling poverty or homelessness with custom-made boxes containing all the necessary supplies for throwing a birthday party. The Douglas County chapter is one of almost 60 chapters across 34 states.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO