ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What to watch for in Tuesday’s primary election

By The New Zealand Times
thenewzealandtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary voters in seven states, including California and New Jersey, head to the polls on Tuesday to select their party’s candidates for statewide positions, including the governors of New Mexico and North Dakota. South; mayor of Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city; and dozens of seats in the...

www.thenewzealandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
State
South Dakota State
City
Washington, CA
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
Local
California Government
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday, after a tense legal fight over ballot access issues cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in an already extraordinary election, packed with 48...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Yvette Herrell
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
John Thune
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Ryan Zinke
UPI News

On This Day: 1M gather for nuclear disarmament rally in Central Park

In 1935, U.S. Congress passed legislation establishing Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas. The park opened to visitors in July 1944. In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated at Cooperstown, N.Y. In 1963, a sniper killed civil rights leader Medgar Evers outside his home...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy