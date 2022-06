Cash was king for Isa savers during the pandemic savings boom – but its popularity appeared to be waning as people increasingly turned to stocks and shares.Around 12 million adult Isa accounts were subscribed to in 2020/2021, down from 13 million in 2019/2020, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.But the share of accounts subscribed to in cash fell to two-thirds (66%) of accounts, HMRC said, compared with three-quarters (75%) in 2019/2020.Around £72 billion was subscribed to adult Isas in 2020/2021 – a decrease of £2.4 billion compared with 2019/2020.This decrease was driven by the fall in cash Isa subscriptions, HMRC...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO