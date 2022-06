INDIANAPOLIS — Cami McGrady of Hillsboro is one of the 781 students placed on the Dean’s List at Butler University for the spring semester. Any degree-seeking undergraduate student earning at least 12 academic hours of grade credit in a given semester may be placed on the Dean’s List of the college of enrollment at the start of the term if the semester grade point average is in the top 20% of all eligible students in that college.

HILLSBORO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO