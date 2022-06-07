California Primary voter turnout near historic lows

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in California and so far, early voting turnout has been dismal, data shows. As of Monday, about 15% of the state’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to Political Data Intelligence. That’s down from roughly 34% around the same time in last year’s gubernatorial recall, and 18% at the same point before the 2018 midterms.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO