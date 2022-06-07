ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Primary voter turnout near historic lows

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo Angelenos even care about the upcoming...

Early voter turnout appears dismal with 15% of ballots cast

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in California and so far, early voting turnout has been dismal, data shows. As of Monday, about 15% of the state’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to Political Data Intelligence. That’s down from roughly 34% around the same time in last year’s gubernatorial recall, and 18% at the same point before the 2018 midterms.
LA County Election Update: 1st Round

CA-37 Sen. Sydney Kamlager will face former Los Angeles Councilman Jan Perry in the November runoff. Tina McKinnor continues to hold a less than 1,000 vote lead over Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles to finish the term vacated by Autumn Burke. Assembly District 61. Robert Pullen-Miles holds a small lead over...
Race for 42nd Congressional District and Orange County DA

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has taken the lead for the new 42nd Congressional District, with Republican John Briscoe trailing. The newly established district combines the current 40th and 47th Districts that were merged when California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history. Plus, a look...
LA City Council Race: Mitch O'Farrell appears to be headed for runoff

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo, Bob Blumenfield, Monica Rodriguez and Curren Price were on track to secure another term as primary results continued to come in Wednesday, while Councilman Mitch O'Farrell appeared headed for a runoff with labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez. It was not immediately...
You need to work this many hours to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - Californians are no stranger to skyrocketing prices when it comes to pretty much anything - gas prices, housing, food - the list goes on. A recent analysis conducted by SmartAsset reviewed the nation’s 25 largest cities to determine the number of hours a renter would need to work to cover housing costs. The methodology was based on three factors - average annual take-home pay, average hours worked per year, and median monthly rent.
California in crisis, Newsom focused on slavery reparations

California is infested with violent crime, failing schools, America’s highest gasoline prices (approaching $10.00 per gallon in points north!), and a 1,200-year-record drought. Al fresco vagrants, too many of them mentally ill and/or addicted to drugs and alcohol, populate ramshackle tent cities that breed lawlessness, squalor, and chaos. Rampant wildfires literally burn the Golden State to a crisp and pump its skies full of carbon dioxide – a poison worse than cyanide, according to the high priests in the Church of the Green New Deal.
Live Updates: 2022 Santa Clarita Representative Election Results

With two of the Santa Clarita Valley’s elected representative seats up for election this year, the 2022 California Primary Election is a vital topic among SCV residents. Keep an eye on this page for updates on the U.S. Congressional and State Assembly races. U.S. House of Representatives — District...
Glendale:- Interesting Places to Visit in Glendale, CA

Glendale, California is a Los Angeles County city. The Museum of Neon Art, located downtown, features light-based, kinetic, and electric art as well as vintage neon signs. Brand Park features trails as well as the 19th century Doctor’s House Museum & Gazebo. You can enjoy equestrian trails and breathtaking views from the Verdugo Mountains. Northeast trails lead through the rugged Deukmejian Wilderness Park at the foothills the San Gabriel Mountains.
L.A. City and County election results 2022

California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, and voters in Los Angeles City and County are deciding on a new mayor, city attorney, city council members and a new county sheriff and county supervisors. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT and you can check back here for live election results from the Associated […]
LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
