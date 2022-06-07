ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

New Kosher Steakhouse Opening in Rockland: Dolcetto

By Hadas Krasner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Zach Hess, of both T-Fusion and Bordeaux Steakhouse fame, is bringing his talents to Monsey via Dolcetto, a new steakhouse set to open in early June....

