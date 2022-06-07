ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanofi launches 2022 global Employee Stock Purchase Plan for 86.000 people

 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanofi launches 2022 global Employee Stock Purchase Plan for 86.000 people. Paris, June 7, 2022. Sanofi today launches Action 2022, its global employee share ownership plan, open to...

biospace.com

Amarin, Vincerx Cut Jobs in Effort to Extend Cash Flow

As the U.S. economy suffers, companies and consumers alike are attempting to find ways to avoid financial damages. Amarin and Vincerx Pharma have unfortunately found themselves in this category, and both have announced decisions to cut back on their employee rosters. New Jersey-based Amarin announced Monday that a global financial...
CANCER
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Lack of Knowledge Transfer from Retiring Employees Forces Other Workers to Self-Train

Image via Express Employment Professionals. As senior employees prepare to exit the workforce, 84 percent of U.S. employees say it’s a big loss when older employees retire without passing on their years of knowledge to younger employees. And when the transfer of knowledge fails to happen, workers can be left learning how to do a job on their own with nearly half of U.S. employees (47 percent) experiencing this.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Upwork co-founder launches Ergeon, a startup that builds fences

The company was co-founded by Jiayue He, who is a licensed contractor, and Odysseas Tsatalos, who co-founded now-IPO’d Upwork and accounting software Intacct, which was acquired by Sage for $850 million. The company’s pitch is simple — it enables anyone to order construction projects like fences, driveways and more...
SMALL BUSINESS
Pocono Update

Mark Cuban Takes Action To Lower Prescription Drug Prices

Prescription drug prices have become unaffordable for many. One company is taking a new approach to keep costs in check. The price of pharmaceuticals is often outlandishly high, sometimes costing upwards of $100 or more for just one prescription. These costs can become a substantial financial burden for those without good insurance. For those without any insurance at all, these costs can be the factor that stops them from obtaining the medicine they need, possibly even putting their lives in danger. Some may believe these high prices result from expensive research and production by pharmaceutical companies. However, a study published by the National Center of Biotechnology, National Library of Medicine, and National Institutes of Health (NCBI, NLM, and NIH) in March 2020, proved this to be incorrect.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Looming Patent Cliff will be Pharma’s Moment of Truth

A patent cliff is looming once again for the biopharma industry, putting some $236 billion in pharmaceutical sales at risk between now and 2030. For context, the top 10 biopharmas in 2021 had total, global sales of approximately $512 billion. In the next eight years, more than 190 drugs will go off-patent for these companies. Of those, 69 are blockbuster drugs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

EU deal links minimum wage to decent standard of living

An agreement for EU member states to ensure that minimum wages provide a decent standard of living has been struck by negotiators from the member states and Parliament. Six of the EU's 27 member states do not have a minimum wage and will not be required to introduce one. But...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Sets High Bar to Settle Facebook Antitrust Suit -FTC Chair

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who promised tougher antitrust enforcement, said she would not rule out a settlement with Meta's Facebook, which the agency sued in 2020, but indicated there was a high bar for any agreement. In an interview on Tuesday, she also criticized...
LAW
TechCrunch

Child care startup Kinside raises $12M Series A in a round led by mothers

Brittney Barrett, Kinside co-founder and chief marketing officer, told TechCrunch that the round’s composition came together organically. “Investors are naturally attracted to businesses that are dedicated to solving pain points that they themselves experience or have experienced. This is why representation is so important in the venture world,” she said. “We didn’t seek out a round of only mothers, but working mothers are acutely familiar with the painfully inefficient process of finding care. They also know how much families spend on care every month so they understand the scope of the financial opportunity.”
CHARITIES
NBC News

Thousands of British workers are trying out a four-day workweek

More than 3,300 British workers are trying out a four-day workweek, part of a global movement to test a strategy seen as potentially improving business and health outcomes. Approximately 70 companies in the U.K. have agreed to take part in the six-month trial, spearheaded by 4 Day Week Global and 4 Day Week U.K. Campaign. The two nonprofit groups aim to improve productivity and work-life balance.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Startups are high risk: As an employee, plan accordingly

And there’s a flip side to all of this. Tech startups are, by their nature, high risk. I’ve had to downsize companies myself — it’s excruciating — and I always advise that if you want to work at a startup, make sure you have 3 months worth of wages saved up, because you can lose your job at any time.
ECONOMY
Engadget

Microsoft drops non-compete clauses and NDAs from employee settlements

Microsoft has announced a handful of significant changes for employee contracts and agreements that would scrap some of the most controversial workplace policies in tech. To start with, the tech giant will no longer add non-compete clauses in its contracts for employees in the US and will not enforce it for most of its current staff. Only employees in senior leadership roles, such as partners and executives, will have to sign and comply with non-compete agreements. That means most employees in the US will be free to look for jobs with other companies considered as Microsoft competitors, such as Google.
BUSINESS

