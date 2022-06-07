Sanofi launches 2022 global Employee Stock Purchase Plan for 86.000 people

Prescription drug prices have become unaffordable for many. One company is taking a new approach to keep costs in check. The price of pharmaceuticals is often outlandishly high, sometimes costing upwards of $100 or more for just one prescription. These costs can become a substantial financial burden for those without good insurance. For those without any insurance at all, these costs can be the factor that stops them from obtaining the medicine they need, possibly even putting their lives in danger. Some may believe these high prices result from expensive research and production by pharmaceutical companies. However, a study published by the National Center of Biotechnology, National Library of Medicine, and National Institutes of Health (NCBI, NLM, and NIH) in March 2020, proved this to be incorrect.

