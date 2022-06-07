ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Mr. and Mrs. Larkin

Journal Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff and Freida Larkin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the...

James “Jim” Ellis Stuber

Last Updated on June 8, 2022 by Fisher Funeral Chapel. James “Jim” Ellis Stuber, 77, Logansport, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Born August 9, 1944, in Logansport, he was the only child of the late Jack and Marjorie (Smith) Stuber.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Journal Review

Donald Money

Donald Money, 91, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1931, to Austin Sr. and Erma (Courtney) Money. Donald attended Crawfordsville High School and proudly served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He married Nancy Gilliland Newton on June 12, 1983; she survives.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Thomas J. Sheets

Thomas J. Sheets of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022, at the St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel. He was 79. Tom graduated from Indiana Barber School and for 52 years he and Denny Moore owned and operated Englewood Barber Shop on the east end of Crawfordsville. He was on the board for CEL&P for 32 years. In his younger days, he liked to hunt and fish. During retirement, he had a workshop where he did woodworking and made things to give away. He was a long-time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Michael Alexander Howard

Michael Alexander Howard, 66, of Alamo went to be with our Heavenly Lord on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He had been in poor health for a few years. Mike was born April 5, 1956, at Danville, Illinois, to the late Kenneth and Loretta Howard....
ALAMO, IN
Journal Review

Shane Elmore

Shane Alexander Elmore of Indianapolis passed away suddenly on Friday, June 3, 2022, at home. He was 26. Shane liked computers and anime. He loved to ride his bicycle around Broad Ripple, where he lived. He loved animals, especially his cat North, which he was very fond of. Born Aug....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James “Jim” Wigley

James “Jim” Wigley, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mitchell Manor. Born January 29, 1939, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Harry and Florence (Lesnet) Wigley. He married Mary Jerene (York) Wigley on June 1, 1957, and she passed away on September 20, 2019.
BEDFORD, IN
Journal Review

James ‘Jim’ Warren Surber Sr.

James “Jim” Warren Surber Sr. of Ladoga passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born Nov. 18, 1946, at Rushville, Indiana. He was the eighth born in their family of 10 children with four girls and six boys. Jim was known for...
RUSHVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Carnegie exhibit celebrates county history

The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County has opened its current display “Celebrating Montgomery County,” which can be seen now through the end of the year. In recognition of Montgomery County’s bicentennial, the new exhibit features artifacts celebrating the county. Do you remember when Crawfordsville celebrated its centennial in 1965 or when RR Donnelley & Sons celebrated 125 years in 1989? See souvenirs from these events as well as items from churches, businesses and popular outdoor spots in the county that have marked important milestones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Sharon Kay Crane

Sharon Kay Crane of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, June 4, 2022, at home. She was 79. Mrs. Crane liked flowers, cardinals, hummingbirds and butterflies. Most of all, she loved her grandkids. Born May 27, 1943, at Crawfordsville, she was the daughter of Edward Gladden Young and Thelma Louise Edwards...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

MCHS posts essay winners

Winners of the Montgomery County Historical Society Jane Kessler Memorial 2021 Fourth Grade Essay Contest have been released. This year’s first and second place winners are: from North Montgomery — first place, Graham Swyers, for essay “Joe Allen,” Mrs. Brooks’ class; and second place, Ryanne Woody, for essay “Mary Mitchell Holloway,” Mrs. Collier’s class; from South Montgomery — first place, Marilyn Prado, for essay “Mary Holloway Wilhite,” Mrs. Bowman’s class, and second place, Oliver Pattengale, for essay on Major Ambrose Whitlock, Mrs. Mooday’s class; and from Crawfordsville — first place, Amira Rose, for essay on Henry Smith Lane, Mrs. McGaughey’s class and second place, Anniston Miles, for essay “Joseph P. Allen” Mrs. McGaughey’s class.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Martin-Pierce

Mr. and Mrs. Ira Martin of Veedersburg are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis Martin, to David Pierce, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Pierce of Washington, Indiana. A June 2023 wedding is being planned.
VEEDERSBURG, IN
Journal Review

Can-Do Canines

More than 100 police canine units from around the country are calling Crawfordsville home this week. The canines and their handlers are attending the 45th annual North American Police Work Dog Association’s national workshop which is being organized and hosted by the Montgomery County Police Canine Association, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Crawfordsville Police Department.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Help Jillian decide which dress to wear to Zoobilation!

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian needs your help deciding which of the stunning dresses from Ivry Lane she should wear to Zoobilation! The winning dress that Jillian will be wearing at the arrival carpet will be altered by A Fitting Creation. Ryan’s tux is being provided by Formally Modern Tuxedo.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Locals named to Wabash Dean’s List

Wabash College has announced that nine Montgomery County area students are on the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. • Owen M. Bennett, sophomore, Crawfordsville. • Drake R. Hayes, sophomore, Crawfordsville. • Oscar Jacome Huesca, freshman, Crawfordsville. • Richard Pan, sophomore, Crawfordsville. • Gavin J. Rich, senior, Crawfordsville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville actress in dream role

For Kate Boice, it doesn’t get any better than this. “It has been a dream to play Jane Banks in this show,” said Boice, who recently completed eighth grade at Noblesville West Middle School. “I absolutely love playing Jane Banks. She is curious, protective, smart and engaging.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Eutsler receives Efroymson prize, scholarship

First year Butler University student Abigail Eutsler of Linden received the Efroymson Prize for Diversity in Vocal Performance. In addition to a cash award, the prize includes a major vocal performance opportunity during the Fall semester. Eutsler intends to donate a portion of the prize money to the School of...
LINDEN, IN
Journal Review

Flower Lovers Club

The Flower Lovers Club held their June meeting at Milligan Park. President Karen Cook opened the meeting with a prayer. Hostesses were Sharon Barton, Trish Schwabe, Annette Emerson and Sandy Lewien. Thirty one members were present. Roll call was your favorite flavor of ice cream. June birthdays were recognized. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Covington Middle School

Grade 6 — Piper Ferguson, Salym Flynn, Davyn Green, Logan Hauck, Kyndall Murray, Michael Norton, Haley Rottmann, Remi Strawser, Addison Wade. Grade 7 — Reagan Bealer, Audie Burchett, Naomi DeRosier, Alainee Hoaks, Allie Hunt, Claire Jacobs, Gabrielle Lewis, Connor Maertens, Dylan McLain, Emma Poll, Brooke Rottmann, Chloe Whittington.
COVINGTON, IN
Journal Review

Celebrate summer with your local library and museum

Hello dear readers! Did you know that the Crawfordsville Public Library and the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County have a full calendar of activities and events for the months of June and July? We provide lots of fun and learning for all ages for free (or at an extremely low cost). Let me tell you all about it.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN

