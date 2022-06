PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're ready for summer! This week, Rania Harris is making barbecued ribs! Barbecued RibsIngredients4 baby back rib racks - cut into halves Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 12 large garlic cloves 2 cups barbecue sauce (see recipe below) DirectionsPreheat the oven to 300 degrees. Season the ribs with salt and pepper and scatter the garlic cloves over the ribs. Place them in large roasting pan and cover them with foil. Roast the ribs for about 3 hours. They will be very tender. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Put the rib rack...

