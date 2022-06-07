ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Bioenergies receives first orders from a number of major cosmetics players totalling several tonnes of Isonaturane® 12

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Bioenergies receives first orders from a number of major cosmetics players totalling several tonnes of Isonaturane® 12. Paris, 07 June 2022 – Less than two months...

The Conversation U.S.

If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable? – Neerupama, age 11, Delhi, India To better understand why plastics don’t biodegrade, let’s start with how plastics are made and how biodegradation works. Oil, also known as petroleum, is a fossil fuel. That means it’s made from the remains of very old living organisms, such as algae, bacteria and plants. These organisms were buried deep underground for millions of years....
bloomberglaw.com

Greenpeace Drops Walmart ‘Recyclable’ Plastics False-Ad Suit

Greenpeace has voluntarily dismissed, for now, a lawsuit alleging Walmart Inc. deceptively touts its private-label plastic products as “recyclable,” according to a filing in a federal court in California. Greenpeace Inc. alleged that the retailer’s plasticware and plastic product packaging aren’t recyclable because consumers don’t have access to...
Reuters

Panasonic evaluating choices of U.S. state for battery plant

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O), is evaluating which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday. "We've been making various considerations, but we are starting...
The Detroit Free Press

One-time tourist hotspot to supply key electric car battery ingredient for Stellantis

Chrysler parent Stellantis plans to get a substantial amount of the lithium needed for its electric vehicle batteries from a former tourist mecca in California. The automaker announced a deal Thursday with Controlled Thermal Resources, which has offices in California and Australia, to supply “battery grade lithium hydroxide” for use in EV production in North America. That means Stellantis, which also controls the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, will join General Motors, which...
Reuters

E-kerosene could help Europe save 5 mln tonnes CO2 in 2030 - study

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - Europe could produce 1.83 million tonnes of e-kerosene in 2030 and save about five million tonnes of CO2 if policymakers boosted the market by lifting targets for its use, an umbrella group of non-governmental organisations said on Thursday. E-kerosene, sometimes called synthetic kerosene, is a...
insideevs.com

The Next Constraint On Electric Car Adoption: Raw Materials

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
International Business Times

Top Producer Albemarle Risks Shutting German Plant If EU Declares Lithium A Hazard

Top lithium producer Albemarle Corp may have to shut its Langelsheim plant in Germany if the metal used in electric vehicle batteries is declared a hazardous material by the European Union, its finance chief told Reuters. Lithium's pivotal role in electric vehicles makes it an important commodity in meeting global...
Nature.com

High carbon utilization in CO reduction to multi-carbon products in acidic media

Renewable electricity-powered CO2 reduction to multi-carbon (C2+) products offers a promising route to realization of low-carbon-footprint fuels and chemicals. However, a major fraction of input CO2 (>85%) is consumed by the electrolyte through reactions with hydroxide to form carbonate/bicarbonate in both alkaline and neutral reactors. Acidic conditions offer a solution to overcoming this limitation, but also promote the hydrogen evolution reaction. Here we report a design strategy that suppresses hydrogen evolution reaction activity by maximizing the co-adsorption of CO and CO2 on Cu-based catalysts to weaken H* binding. Using density functional theory studies, we found Pd"“Cu promising for selective C2+ production over C1, with the lowest âˆ†GOCCOH* and âˆ†GOCCOH* - âˆ†GCHO*. We synthesized Pd"“Cu catalysts and report a crossover-free system (liquid product crossover <0.05%) with a Faradaic efficiency of 89"‰Â±"‰4% for CO2 to C2+ at 500"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, simultaneous with single-pass CO2 utilization of 60"‰Â±"‰2% to C2+.
World Economic Forum

Asian elephants are ingesting large amounts of plastic from landfills in India

Endangered Asian elephants in Uttarakhand, India, have been ingesting human garbage, including plastics, according to a new study. This is because plastic waste is found in rubbish dumps near where the forest meets human communities, and where elephants eat. Once the plastics are brought into the forest via the elephants’...
CNBC

Shares of Chinese EV maker BYD jump after exec says company is set to supply batteries to Tesla

A senior executive at China's BYD said during a Chinese state media interview that the firm is poised to supply Tesla with batteries "very soon." Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD jumped 2.79% on Wednesday, mirroring broader positive sentiment in tech as the Hang Seng Tech index advanced 4.76% to 4,818.36. Shares of other Chinese EV makers in Hong Kong also rose, with Nio up 5.07% while Xpeng surged 6.13%.
Benzinga

Argan Bags Engineering & Construction Contracts In Ireland

Argan, Inc. AGX has entered into engineering and construction services contracts with the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) to construct three 65 MW aero-derivative gas turbine flexible generation power plants in and around Dublin, Ireland. Financial terms were not disclosed. Two of the power plants, Poolbeg and Ringsend FlexGen Power Plants,...
Nature.com

Rapid multiple property determination from bulk materials libraries prepared from chemically synthesized powders

A variety of high-performance materials are utilized in electrical, electronic, and mechanical systems. Such systems account for a significant fraction of the world's electricity consumption. The next generation of such systems urgently require new material compositions which possess a better combination of both structural and functional properties. Only accelerated methodologies can rapidly determine the required multiple property set. Hence, a range of iron"“cobalt"“nickel ternary alloy composition powders were chemically synthesized. Compositionally graded bulk materials libraries were prepared by spark plasma sintering of these powders. A multiple property set of the crystal structure, magnetic, mechanical, and electrical properties were determined for a range of compositions. This property set revealed that a good combination of magnetic and mechanical properties can be obtained from Fe50Co40Ni10, high electrical resistivity from Fe54Co17Ni29 and high saturation magnetization as well as high hardness from Fe57Co29Ni14. Thus, this multiple property library, developed by accelerated methodologies, can be utilized to identify new ternary compositions satisfying diverse property sets relevant to next generation systems.
