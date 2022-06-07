Global Bioenergies receives first orders from a number of major cosmetics players totalling several tonnes of Isonaturane® 12

Renewable electricity-powered CO2 reduction to multi-carbon (C2+) products offers a promising route to realization of low-carbon-footprint fuels and chemicals. However, a major fraction of input CO2 (>85%) is consumed by the electrolyte through reactions with hydroxide to form carbonate/bicarbonate in both alkaline and neutral reactors. Acidic conditions offer a solution to overcoming this limitation, but also promote the hydrogen evolution reaction. Here we report a design strategy that suppresses hydrogen evolution reaction activity by maximizing the co-adsorption of CO and CO2 on Cu-based catalysts to weaken H* binding. Using density functional theory studies, we found Pd"“Cu promising for selective C2+ production over C1, with the lowest âˆ†GOCCOH* and âˆ†GOCCOH* - âˆ†GCHO*. We synthesized Pd"“Cu catalysts and report a crossover-free system (liquid product crossover <0.05%) with a Faradaic efficiency of 89"‰Â±"‰4% for CO2 to C2+ at 500"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, simultaneous with single-pass CO2 utilization of 60"‰Â±"‰2% to C2+.

