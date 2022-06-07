ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exercise in the Fieldhouse

elkrivermn.gov
 2 days ago

In this 45 minute class you will get a great workout!...

www.elkrivermn.gov

SheKnows

The Best Exercises for People With Bad Knees, According to Personal Trainers

Click here to read the full article. Knee pain afflicts millions of women everyday. Studies have shown that women are more prone to knee injuries than men —thanks to our relatively wider hips that put extra stress on our joints and our hormones that potentially weakens our ligaments. Ugh. This is particularly troubling news for those who are active. Nothing bums you out faster than a bum knee, right? However there’s no need to put your fitness routine on hold if you know which exercises are right for you.  Whether you suffer from chronic knee pain, or have sustained a recent...
WebMD

Exercise Lying Down? Absolutely!

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
FitnessVolt.com

The Best Workout Finishers for Every Muscle Group

Finishers are a great way to make sure that your workouts are as productive as possible. A finisher is basically a short challenge that you “bolt-on” to the end of your regular workout to increase training intensity and volume. Adding a finisher to your workouts will ensure that...
WebMD

Exercise Became My Priority After DVT

After being diagnosed two times with right leg deep vein thrombosis, I find exercise even more essential for the body. I turned my whole life around after healing from DVT. Exercise became my No. 1 priority in life. I started off with walking because I was on total bed rest...
SheKnows

Easy Ways to Move & Exercise More When You Mostly Sit All Day, According to Trainers

Click here to read the full article. We’ve all heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” meaning it’s generally not great for your health to not move around too much. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns, including heart disease and diabetes. Less severely, prolonged sitting can increase pain, specifically with tight hip flexors and hamstrings. Additionally, sitting on your butt all day, not surprisingly, affects your butt and causes a condition called gluteal amnesia, also known as “dead butt syndrome.” This occurs when the glutes are weakened by sitting all day...
SELF

A Beginner Arms Workout With Just 4 Moves

Want to strengthen your arms, but aren’t exactly sure where to start? This beginner arms workout is just what you need to add to your routine—and it only has four moves. Your arms actually include a bunch of different muscles, including your biceps (muscles along the front of your upper arm), triceps (the back of your upper arm), deltoids (shoulders), brachioradialis (forearm muscles), and rotator cuff (small muscles in the back of your shoulder). Building strength in these muscles is important for pushing and pulling—both in everyday life, like when pushing a door open or pulling it closed, and in your strength training routines, such as when you perform an overhead press or a row.
PopSugar

Feel Good With This 10-Minute Bodyweight Barre Workout

Join barre instructor Adrienne Rabena for a 10-minute bodyweight barre workout that'll leave you feeling amazing. In this routine, you'll hold squats and lunges and do a variety of upper-body exercises. Get ready to work on shoulder and inner-thigh circuits, overhead reach pulls, triceps lifts, and so much more. Through a series of moves, you'll strengthen all of the muscles in your arms and back — even without using weights. All you need is a mat to get started!
FitnessVolt.com

Big Delts Fast: 30-Minute Shoulder Workout

It can be tempting to skip your workouts when you are short on time. That’s especially true for smaller muscle groups, like calves or delts. After all, no self-respecting bodybuilder would EVER miss training their biceps or pecs, right?!. However, while your gains may be able to survive the...
