Utica, NY

17-Year-Old Arrested for Utica Driveby Shooting

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
UTICA, NY – A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder for a...

localsyr.com

21-year-old stabbed, car shot up on Syracuse’s southside

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents on the city’s southside that left a 21-year-old hospitalized with stab wounds. SPD says they responded to the 1100 block of South Townsend St around 4:23 p.m. Wednesday for a shots fired call. There they found bullet casings and a vehicle with bullet holes.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Arrest 17 Year Old In City’s Latest Shooting

Utica Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Sunday night on the 700 block of Mary Street. Officers arrived to find several spent shell casings at the scene. They also spoke with a witness who said they had helped an individual who was shot and that the victim had self-transported to the hospital.
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro man charged with trespass

WHITESBORO — A 61-year-old man has been charged with trespassing at Whitesboro Middle School, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said David Carter, of Whitesboro, was caught walking on the middle school campus on Oriskany Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday, June 3. Police said Carter had previously been banned from the property.
Romesentinel.com

Police charge Rome woman for allegedly damaging mother's mini-van

ROME — A 48-year-old woman has been charged with damaging her mother's mini-van before giving it back, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Tammy E. Turnage-Wilson, of Rome, borrowed her mother's mini-van with permission, but her mother eventually wanted it back by late April. On April 29, a police officer went to serve as a peace officer to ensure a peaceful return of the vehicle.
ROME, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot To Death In Albany

Police are working to determine what led up to a fatal shooting in the Capital District over the weekend. Patrol officers with the Albany Police Department heard several gunshots ring out at around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, near Central Avenue and Manning Boulevard in the city’s West Hill neighborhood, police said.
ALBANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man accused of fentanyl, methamphetamine possession

ROME — A Rome man has been taken into custody for the third time in three months, the second time for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Brian K. Beauvais, 38, harassed his soon-to-be-ex wife from his vehicle on Black River Boulevard...
ROME, NY
#Shooting#Violent Crime#St Elizabeth S Hospital#The Major Crimes Unit
WWLP

New Hartford PD looking for info in Boscov’s investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two individuals in an ongoing investigation after an incident took place at Boscov’s at the Sangertown Square Mall. If you know the identity of the persons shown here or have any information about the incident, you can […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Property damage accident in Floyd leads to DWI arrest, State Police say

FLOYD- A man from the Mohawk Valley is accused of DWI following reports of a property damage accident in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday when the New York State Police in Marcy arrested Thomas J. Buckley, 29, of Rome, NY. He is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI and DWI (first offense).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Bike-Riding Bandit Suspect Arrested

An Endicott man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a village business in which the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. Authorities on Tuesday afternoon announced the 18-year-old man was arrested for the heist at Nanticoke Market at 112 South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott's Union District.
ENDICOTT, NY
WKTV

Police arrest man suspected of burglarizing Utica business

UTICA, N.Y. – Surveillance footage helped Utica police locate a man suspected of burglarizing a business on Miller Street. Utica police were called to the 1100 block of Miller Street on June 3 for a reported burglary. Police say the suspect used a picnic table to get into a high window. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole money, electronics and keys to the building.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Lewis County man charged with felony offense in wake of Leyden disturbance case

LEYDEN- A man from Southern Lewis County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of police investigating a disturbance over Memorial Day weekend, authorities say. It was shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the New York State Police in Lowville arrested Travis B. Weber, 38, of Port Leyden, NY. He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property damage value > $250).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Cortland woman arrested in possession of 95 bags of heroin

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Cortland City Police and the Cortland County Drug Task Force apprehended Shauna M. Hamilton, 39, after she allegedly fled from police and resisted arrest the evening of Monday, June 6. Assisted by city police, the Drug Task Force responded to a city ordinance violation at a...
CORTLAND, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica man pleads guilty to murder

UTICA — The Utica man accused of shooting his acquaintance in the back of the head at the Fastrac on Genesee Street pleaded guilty to murder in Oneida County Court Monday morning. Anthony Willis, 38, pleaded guilty before Judge Michael L. Dwyer on Monday to one count of second-degree...
Romesentinel.com

Police accuse Camden man of attacking his father

ROME — A Camden man is accused of attacking his father in Rome on Friday afternoon, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Kyle J. Cohenour, 34, attacked his father at a residence on East Bloomfield Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Police said Cohenour had an order of protection filed against him on that day, prompting his attack.
WKTV

Suspect in Utica Fastrac shooting pleads guilty to murder

UTICA, N.Y. – The man accused in a fatal shooting at a South Utica Fastrac in February faces a minimum sentence of 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder in Oneida County Court Monday. Anthony Willis was charged with the death of 43-year-old Aaron Higgs,...
Romesentinel.com

Parolee accused of breaking into Utica church, authorities say

UTICA — A parolee is accused of breaking into a church in Utica and stealing items from inside, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Alen Pajazetovic, 35, broke into a church in the city on May 16 and stole electronics and various clothing items. Police said the break-in was captured on surveillance cameras and Pajazetovic was identified by New York State Parole. The name and location of the church was not released.
