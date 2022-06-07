ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

Police Investigating Double Shooting in Homestead

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOMESTEAD, PA – Police are investigating a double shooting in the suburb of Homestead...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Homestead, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
Homestead, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
butlerradio.com

Police Identify Man Involved In Rt. 8 Bicycle Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a bicycle Tuesday morning in Butler Township. It happened around 5:25 a.m. on Route 8 North near the Wonder Wash. Butler Township Police say 58-year-old Patrick Frank of Butler was riding an electronic bicycle in the southbound lane when he was hit by a truck driven by 32-year-old Luke Deangelis of Boyers.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 children taken to hospital after crash in Fawn Township

FAWN TWP, Pa. — Four children were injured and taken to the hospital after a crash in Fawn Township. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to Route 908 at Lardintown Road at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday night. Allegheny County police said first responders were called for a single...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to new charges in fatal 1995 fire sentenced to no further penalty

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to new charges in a 1995 fire that killed three firefighters won’t serve any more time in prison. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Gregory Brown, 44, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property by fire resulting in death after serving 20 years for his previous arson conviction. He was sentenced on Wednesday to no further penalty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigating after windows broken at Zone 2 substation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after windows were broken at the department's Zone 2 substation along Liberty Avenue.It's unclear how or why the windows were broken.KDKA has reached out to police for more details or information on what happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Video captures officer scolding driver after cruiser struck from behind with his child inside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Questions are swirling about a video posted online that shows a North Versailles police officer shouting obscenities at a driver following a hit-and-run crash involving his family.hat officer is still on the job, but he's facing an emergency hearing Wednesday. KDKA spoke to one of the township commissioners who hadn't previously seen the video. After she sent it to him, his initial response was, "I'm shocked." "What's the matter with you?" the North Versailles police officer said to the woman in the video. The video started with the driver on the ground with her hands behind her...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles officer remains on job following profanity-laced tirade caught on video

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The officer seen in a video launching into a profanity-laced tirade after a woman allegedly struck his car told his side of the story to officials in North Versailles on Wednesday. The officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, met with two township commissioners and the police chief just a day after KDKA-TV was first to publish video from his confrontation with the woman. The woman is accused of crashing into the back of his personal car that his daughter's grandmother was driving on Sunday evening. The officer told township leaders he was waiting for her to...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy