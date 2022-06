PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The neighbor of a man accused of intentionally killing a pedestrian said she is not surprised. Hannah Hadnot lived two doors down from 40-year-old Frederick Moore in Northeast Portland. She said she moved in 10 months ago and since then, Hadnot called the police on Moore three times. Each interaction she had with Moore, Hadnot said the fear of him grew. She took a cell phone video of Moore’s arrest Tuesday morning.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO