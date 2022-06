The Chicago White Sox (25-27) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-19) in the first matchup of their three-game series starting on Tuesday night in a MLB on TBS matchup. Despite being on a two-game slide, the Dodgers are still one of the top teams in the majors. They have the third-best record in the MLB. On the other side, the White Sox have won two straight games, with eyes on their third. Michael Kopech (1-2, 2.20 ERA) starts for Chicago. Mitch White (1-1, 4.79 ERA) is on the mound for Los Angeles.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO