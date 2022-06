Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is turning up the heat in “Don’t Worry Darling” and baring his bum in “My Policeman,” but Styles’ vocal chops are not getting the big-screen spotlight this year — despite Styles’ attempts. Baz Luhrmann revealed that while Styles and Miles Teller were both in the running to play Elvis Presley in the eponymous musical biopic, in theaters June 24, Styles couldn’t be cast because he’s already a rockstar. “Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him [but] the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles,” Luhrmann said...

