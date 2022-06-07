ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday Montana's 1st Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 1st Congressional District of Montana , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 14, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 3 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House Montana District 1

Candidates(3):

  • Cora Neumann
  • Monica Tranel
  • Tom Winter
2. Libertarian primary for U.S. House Montana District 1

Candidates(1):

  • John Lamb
3. Republican primary for U.S. House Montana District 1

Candidates(5):

  • Mitch Heuer
  • Matt Jette
  • Albert Olszewski
  • Mary Todd
  • Ryan Zinke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d36P_0g2iPut500
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 1

Related
mtpr.org

A close race for Public Service Commission could require a recount

Two Republican candidates for a Montana Public Service Commission seat representing the northwest part of the state are in a head-to-head tie as of Wednesday afternoon. Unofficial election results show physician Annie Bukacek and state representative Derek Skees both won 31% of 35,500 votes cast. Bukacek has a lead of 74 votes. The Secretary of State's office flagged the race for a possible recount.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
KULR8

Republican U.S. House District candidates react to Tuesday night's unofficial results

HELENA, Mont. - As unofficial results come in, Republican candidate for the Eastern U.S. House District, Matt Rosendale sent a statement on his lead over the other candidates. “I am genuinely humbled by the overwhelming support of the people of Montana,” said Rosendale. “I have always viewed representing our state as one of the highest privileges, and I look forward to the opportunity to once again earn the votes of Montanans as we move forward to the General Election in November.”
MONTANA STATE
sjvsun.com

Vote split boxes out Calif. GOP from Republican-heavy Senate seat

California’s top-two primary system provided a major win for the state’s Democrats in the 4th Senatorial District, which covers much of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and is focused on Modesto, Turlock and gold country. The seat, which acquired much of its geography from the expiring Senate District 8....
FRESNO, CA
NBC News

South Dakota House Primary Election Results

There are no candidates on the ballot for the Democratic House primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Dusty Johnson is up for re-election against one other candidate,Taffy Howard. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This...
ELECTIONS
Daily Montanan

Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans

Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will represent Democrats in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House race in the western district. On the Republican side, former congressman and Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke had eked ahead of former State Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:30 p.m., but the race was too close to call. About 70% […] The post Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zinke
northernbroadcasting.com

Montana Increases Voter Security For Primary Election

County election administrators in Montana have increased security for today’s primary election. Some counties are increasing their law enforcement presence at voting and counting sites. At least one has added cameras at a ballot drop-off site. Even though there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Montana groups have raised questions about election security and the potential for votes to be manipulated.
MONTANA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#U S House#Democratic#Republican
mtpr.org

Voter voices from Montana’s 2022 primaries

Hamilton, MT - Edward O'Brien, Montana Public Radio. A steady stream of Bitterroot Valley voters cast their ballots at the Hamilton High School polling station Tuesday morning. Jane and Art Shigley were among those voters, and Jane says she hasn’t missed an opportunity to vote in almost five decades.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fairfield Sun Times

Early Montana SupCo results: Justice Gustafson, Brown, to advance to general

The entrance to the Montana Supreme Court (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and GOP-endorsed James Brown were leading Tuesday night in the race for Montana Supreme Court justice. Gustafson had 91,981 of the votes and Brown had 63,957 with 28 percent of precincts...
MONTANA STATE
northernbroadcasting.com

Sen. Daines Voices Concerns Over Potential Protections For Montana Rivers

Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a hearing on several bills including the “Montana Headwaters Legacy Act” which would protect 377 miles of rivers in the Custer-Gallatin and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forests by designating them as wild scenic or recreational. Committee member Steve Daines voiced concerns with the bill calling it’s approach too broad.
MONTANA STATE
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy