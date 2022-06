The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO