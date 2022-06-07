ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MasterChef elimination: Harry Tomlinson's flounders on a fish dish which fails to impress legendary chef Marco Pierre White

By A. James
 2 days ago

An fish dish gone wrong sent home fan favourite Harry Tomlinson from MasterChef Monday night.

The coffee roaster from Melbourne was eliminated during a challenge where the chefs were asked to use a selection of two ingredients from Marco Pierre White's pantry favourites.

Harry, who was an early favourite to win Channel 10's cooking show, served up a whole baked flounder with a herb and butter sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U67gi_0g2iNw9b00
Floundering on a classical dish: A fish dish gone wrong sent home fan favourite Harry Tomlinson from MasterChef Monday night Pictured: Harry Tomlinson

The judges liked the sauce but were surprised Harry had not picked a fish with a stronger flavour.

Parts of the fish were under done, which sealed Harry's fate.

The ingredients from Marco's pantry favourites included tabasco sauce, red currant jelly, anchovies, chardonnay vinegar, red wine vinegar, brandy, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, cornichons, ketchup, honey, Worcestershire sauce and capers.

Harry says her major error was selecting a flounder as the main dish, and going for a classical method of preparation away from her more typically adventurous style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7gFS_0g2iNw9b00
Hero in the kitchen: The coffee roaster from Melbourne was eliminated during a challenge where the chefs had to use a selection of two ingredients from Marco Pierre White's pantry favourites Picture: Marco and Harry on MasterChef

'I think that’s the only thing I regret about that cook, choosing to do something that was maybe not authentically my own,' she told 10 play.

She also admitted to being nervous as she faced Marco, one of her cooking heroes in the kitchen.

'I just wanted to not stuff up in front of him basically.'

'I think I just tried to be - to be blatantly honest - too big for my boots,' Harry said, explaining that classical cooking requires more knowledge than doing something 'crazy and full-on.'

Meanwhile, it was Tommy Pham who seemed to impress Marco.

His soy sauce fish was a hit the celebrity judge judge who called of the most delicious and beautifully balanced dishes he had ever tasted of the hit reality show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00A76s_0g2iNw9b00
Not impressed: Harry, who was an early favourite to win Channel 10's cooking show, served up a whole baked flounder with a herb and butter sauce, but failed to inspire the judges                         Picture: Judge Melissa Leong and Marco Pierre White

Comments / 0

