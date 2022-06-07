Structural basis for MTA1c-mediated DNA N6-adenine methylation

Despite diagnostic and therapeutic advancements in cardiovascular medicine, myocardial infarction (MI) remains a major cause of adverse outcomes in younger MI patients, i.e., those who are aged 55 years or younger. Traditional cardiovascular risk factors have not often been emphasized in the management of younger MI patients. However, plaque rupture or erosion, which is deeply related to cardiovascular risk factors, remains the most common etiology of MI even in younger patients. The global increase in the prevalence of obesity underscores the clinical importance of metabolic syndrome (MetS), i.e., obesity-associated cardiovascular risk factors, dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus and particularly hypertension, in younger people. The concept of "lifetime risk" of cardiovascular disease reinforces the need for prevention or treatment of MetS. This review focuses on the risk factors related to MetS and an overall understanding of recent profiles of younger MI patients. We hope that this review will aid in the primary prevention of MetS-related risk factors and the prevention of cardiovascular disease, particularly MI, in younger patients.
