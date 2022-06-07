Structural basis for MTA1c-mediated DNA N6-adenine methylation

Glaucoma is one of the ophthalmological diseases that frequently causes loss of vision in today's society. Previous studies assess which anatomical parameters of the optic nerve can be predictive of glaucomatous damage, but to date there is no test that by itself has sufficient sensitivity and specificity to diagnose this disease. This work provides a public dataset with medical data and fundus images of both eyes of the same patient. Segmentations of the cup and optic disc, as well as the labeling of the patients based on the evaluation of clinical data are also provided. The dataset has been tested with a neural network to classify healthy and glaucoma patients. Specifically, the ResNet-50 has been used as the basis to classify patients using information from each eye independently as well as using the joint information from both eyes of each patient. Results provide the baseline metrics, with the aim of promoting research in the early detection of glaucoma based on the joint analysis of both eyes of the same patient.

