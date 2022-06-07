ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low voter turnout a concern for California primary election

By Rob Hayes
ABC7
 2 days ago

There are concerns about voter turnout for the California primary election.

Early voting started nearly a month ago, but participation is down for this California primary election compared to the last election.

"The presidential years are where we do typically get the largest turnout, so it's below that but it is more than the turnout, at this point, that we had from the 2018 statewide direct primary election," said Bob Page from Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Page says that so far, more than 286,000 O.C. residents have already voted -- the vast majority using mail-in ballots.

Los Angeles County's early voting topped 686,000 currently, but that's out of more than 5,600,000 registered voters -- that's slightly more than 12% turnout.

"Of course, we'll see a spike tomorrow, and we'll see valid vote-by-mail ballots coming still in," said L.A. County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan. "But definitely looking like one of our lower voter turnout elections."

One issue casting a shadow over elections these days is voter fraud.

There's been little evidence of it across the country, but no shortage of allegations.

Page says the system is secure, and voters can rely on its veracity.

"All voting is done on a paper ballot, so if ever there's a need for a recount or any kind of audits we have a paper version if all the votes that can be checked," Page said. "Every piece of equipment that we use to scan the ballots has been tested prior to the election."

Election day polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

You can drop off your mail-in ballot at a voting drop-box or post-office.

If you're putting it in the mail, just make sure it's postmarked before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Find voter and polling location information here .

Comments / 48

Mark Goodall
2d ago

I voted but I don't know why because it doesn't make any difference they don't count any way they just Samsung federal judge come out to cancel whatever we voted on so that whatever we voted on doesn't count

Reply(4)
18
al jager
2d ago

if the Republicans and Independants would get together they might have a chance to get someone elected due to democrats light turn out, as they expect automatic re-election .........

Reply
13
tortillalady
2d ago

Nope, because it didn't count last election, and believe me, it still won't count this election either.

Reply(4)
21
