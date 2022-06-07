Forward progress stopped on 2-acre brush fire that prompted evacuations in San Rafael

Forward progress has been stopped on a two-acre brush fire that prompted evacuations Monday night near Dominican University in San Rafael, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out around 10 p.m. near Deer Park Avenue.

Police immediately started conducting door-to-door evacuations at a few homes near the 200 block of Highland Avenue and Summit Avenue due to the fire spreading in that direction.

Fire officials say the evacuation warning has been lifted and it is now safe for those who were evacuated to return to their homes.

Crews will be monitoring the fire throughout the night to put out any flare-ups in the burned area.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.