A single mother of a biracial son is suing his school over its Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum, saying he now sees things that don't go his way as racism. Melissa Riley, from Charlottesville in Virginia, said that her 13-year-old boy never saw himself as different to other students until the Albemarle School District introduced an 'anti-racism' programme to his middle school last spring.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 23 DAYS AGO