Woody Paige: Avalanche victory over Oilers is a night to remember

CORRECTS ID TO MIKKO RANTANEN, NOT KURTIS MACDERMID AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92), Artturi Lehkonen (62), Mikko Rantanen (96) and Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL hockey conference finals action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Jason Franson - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press

Of ice and men, the Avalanche’s 6-5 overtime victory Monday night was more epic than a Robert Burns poem.

Great pucks of fire! The Av-engers scored five goals in the third period and 79 seconds into the bonus period to win their seventh consecutive road game, their third playoff series and the Western Conference finale.

Artturi Lehkonen’s "tip and tap" in a controversial conclusion swept out the Oilers, and the Avalanche’s implausible comeback delivers them back to the ultimate National Hockey League chalice challenge — the Stanley Cup Finals — for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2001.

It was a night to remember, and 1,200 miles away and a mile high, there was delirium in Denver.

Edmondone.

But the Oilers did not acquiesce without an intrepid fight. Six goals were scored by the two teams in the third period, the last by Edmonton. The Oilers trailed 1-0 and 5-4 and led by two goals twice, and Game 4 was tied at three junctures, the last when the Oilers scored just before the conclusion of the third period. They were a play, a shot, a post away from forcing a fifth game in Denver Wednesday night. But they won’t become the only team ever to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a conference finals.

The superior team eventually prevailed.

Barely.

"It was a great comeback win, for sure," said Artturi Lehkonen, who scored after his fortuitous stick tip and on the rebound shot just 1:18 into sudden life.

He was duplicating 2021. Lehkonen’s goal in OT of the Western Conference Finals then for the Canadiens put them in the Stanley Cup Finals. Lightning, no pun intended, struck again.

"Cale (Makar) took the shot. I got a tip on it. It landed straight on my blade. I basically had an empty netter in front of me, so tap it in."

However, the verdict was delayed because of a video review to determine if Lehkonen’s stick was too high — above his shoulder — on the slight stick pat.

There was a slight pause while the referees stared at the TV and conferred with NHL officials at the league office. The Oilers, the Avs, a chaotic and confused crowd and a national audience only could wait and wonder.

Good goal! Good golly! Good night! Avs win!

Cale Makar The Superstar had a goal and four assists for his fourth four-point game in the postseason. The Avs’ No. 1 defenseman, who played 40 shifts and just under 30 minutes Monday, has 21 points so far and will be a prime candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy not only not only for his numbers, but also for his remarkable play against the league’s MVP Connor McDavid throughout this series.

Yet Cale’s last shot was the best of everything. He slashed the puck through the air with the greatest of ease from the right side toward Oilers’ beleaguered goalie Mike Smith, and Arturri’s stick was in the right spot at the right time.

The Avs and the Oilers combined for 14 goals in the opening game of the series, and it was assumed nobody would see that kind of production again.

Then the third period happened in the fourth game.

The Avs pulled to within one at 3-2 just a half minute into the third period. The Oilers then made it 4-2, but the Avalanche replied, then tied at 4-4 and took over the lead. Edmonton made it 5-5.

Jared Bednar’s final words to the Avalanche before Game 4 as they left the locker room were: "Turn it loose."

As customary in this series, the Avs had 40 shots or more, but the Oilers made them play on the heel of their skates for much of the first two periods.

And Pavel Francouz was having his worst game.

When starter Darcy Kuemper warmed up on the ice before the game, there seemed to be uncertainty about who would play. But, at Game 4 beginning, Francouz was the goaltender. He would stop 30 shots on goal, but allowed a postseason worst five goals.

Smith, though, gave up a half dozen for the second time in the Western Conference Finals.

Scottish poet Burns wrote that of mice and men, things could go astray. The Oilers have gone away.

The Avalanche ice men are on the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.