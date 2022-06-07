ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla, GA

Former Camilla City Manager under investigation for allegedly stealing city funds

By Cheyanne Walker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer City Manager, Steve Sykes, is currently under investigation after he is accused of allegedly stealing over $56,000 dollars from the city's budget. The city said the stolen money was used to off-balance an unknown debt that he had with the Tyson Chicken Factory in Camilla. Monday evening the...

