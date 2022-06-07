ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British writer, Brazil Indigenous official missing in Amazon

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE and DAVID BILLER
 2 days ago
Brazil Missing British journalist Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami Indigenous man walk in Maloca Papiu village, Roraima state, Brazil, Nov. 2019. Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Araujo Pereira have been reported missing in a remote part of Brazil's Amazon region, a local Indigenous association said Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Joao Laet) (Joao Laet)

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — A British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official are still missing in a remote part of Brazil’s Amazon as authorities say they are expanding search efforts in the area, which has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.

Dom Phillips, who has been a regular contributor to the British newspaper the Guardian, and Bruno Araújo Pereira were last seen early Sunday in the Sao Rafael community, reported the Univaja association of people in the Vale do Javari Indigenous territory, for which Pereira has been an adviser.

The pair was returning by boat from the Vale do Javari and bound for the city of Atalaia do Norte, about an hour away, but never showed up.

Pereira is one of the Brazilian Indigenous affairs agency's most experienced employees operating in the Vale do Javari area. He oversaw the agency's regional office and the coordination of isolated Indigenous groups before going on his current leave. He has received a stream of threats from illegal fishermen and poachers, and usually carries a gun.

Univaja said the two had been threatened during their reporting trip. On Saturday, while they were camped out, two men traveled by river to the Indigenous territory’s boundary and brandished a firearm at a Unijava patrol, the associaiton's president, Paulo Marubo, told The Associated Press.

Phillips, who has reported from Brazil for more than a decade, has been working on a book about preservation of the Amazon with support from the Alicia Patterson Foundation, which gave him a yearlong fellowship for environmental reporting that ran through January.

The pair disappeared while returning from a two-day trip to the Jaburu Lake region, where Phillips interviewed local Indigenous people, Univaja said. Only the two were on the boat.

The place where they went missing is the primary access route to and from the Vale do Javari, Brazil's second-largest Indigenous territory that is bigger than Maine, and where several thousand Indigenous people live in dozens of villages. People from the area say that it is highly unlikely the men would have gotten lost in that sector.

“He is a cautious journalist, with impressive knowledge of the complexities of the Brazilian environmental crisis," Margaret Engel, the Alicia Patterson Foundation's executive director, wrote in an email. "And he is a beautiful writer and a lovely person. The best of our business.”

Brazil’s federal public prosecutors said in a statement Monday that they had opened an investigation and that the Federal Police, Amazonas state’s civil police, the national guard and navy had been mobilized. The navy, which prosecutors described as coordinating the search, said it sent a search-and-rescue team of seven and would deploy a helicopter Tuesday.

The army's footprint and manpower is far greater than the navy's in the region, and there was no indication from officials on why it wasn't included in the initial search efforts. But late Monday, a spokesperson for the army's Amazon division told AP it had since received orders to deploy a search mission.

Phillips has also contributed to the Washington Post and New York Times. He currently resides in Salvador, a city in Brazil's Bahia state, with his wife, Alessandra Sampaio, who shared a series of messages on Twitter through a friend.

“I can only pray that Dom and Bruno are well, somewhere, prevented from continuing on for some mechanical reason, and that all of this becomes just one more story in a life replete with them," Sampaio wrote. “I know, however, the moment the Amazon is going through and I know the risks that Dom always denounced.”

The Vale do Javari region has experienced repeated shootouts between hunters, fishermen and official security agents, who have a permanent base in the area, which has the world's largest population of uncontacted Indigenous people. It is also a major route for cocaine produced on the Peruvian side of the border, then smuggled into Brazil to supply local cities or to be shipped to Europe.

In September 2019, an employee of the Indigenous affairs agency was shot dead in Tabatinga, the largest city in the region. The crime was never solved.

“It is extremely important that Brazilian authorities dedicate all available and necessary resources to the immediate realization of searches, in order to guarantee, as soon as possible, the safety of the two men,” Maria Laura Canineau, the director of Human Rights Watch in Brazil, said in a statement Monday.

Journalists working for regional media outlets in the Amazon have been slain in recent years, though there have been no such cases among journalists from national media nor foreign media. However, there have been several reports of threats, and the press has limited access to several areas dominated by criminal activity, including illegal mining, landgrabbing and drug trafficking.

“I hope they are found soon, that they are well and safe,” former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva posted on Twitter. President Jair Bolsonaro had not commented by late Monday.

___ Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

American woman, 28, is banned from Rome's 18th-century Spanish Steps for life after she and friend caused $26,000 worth of damage by driving their e-scooters on the heritage site

An American tourist has caused $26,000 worth of damage after hurling an e-scooter down Rome's historic Spanish Steps. Do you recognize the woman who caused the damage to Rome's historic steps, or did you witness the incident?. Contact MailOnline at: chris.jewers@mailonline.co.uk. The incident, which occurred at around 3:45am Friday, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Migrants have 'NO IDEA' what Title 42 is: Central Americans still head to the border despite restrictions and plead with Governor Abbott to be sent back to their home countries because they are beaten and robbed in grim conditions in Mexico

Migrants waiting for months on end in Mexico to get into the U.S. are pleading for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send them back to their home countries rather than expel them to Mexico when they illegally cross the border. 'We have a message for Governor Abbott,' a group of...
TEXAS STATE
ARTnews

Network of Hidden Passages Uncovered Beneath 3,000-Year-Old Peruvian Temple

Click here to read the full article. A network of hidden tunnels was discovered by a team of archaeologists beneath the 3,000-year-old Chavín de Huántar temple complex in the Peruvian Andes. The tunnels contain earlier forms of construction made by the Indigenous Chavín people that have not previously been observed. The pre-Inca site was constructed by the Chavín people, originally from the Peruvian highlands, who first appeared in the Mosna Valley around 900 B.C.E. and remained until roughly 250 B.C.E. Across the Ancash region, the complex once operated as a major religious and administrative hub. The Chavín de Huántar temple complex has...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

AOC says she 'awakened' to her 'indigenous heritage' while protesting the Dakota pipe line with Native American tribes: Bronx-born socialist says she wants to connect to her Caribbean Taino roots

Democratic Socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she has 'awakened' to her 'indigenous heritage'. Ocasio-Cortez, who is Puerto Rican, says she is part Taino - the people indigenous to the Caribbean who resided in places like Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, and the northern Lesser Antilles. During an Instagram live...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrant caravan on the move in southern Mexico

Several thousand migrants started walking before dawn through southern Mexico Tuesday, covering ground before the heat of the day and while authorities showed no signs yet of trying to stop them.The largest migrant caravan of the year provided a live illustration to regional leaders meeting in Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas of the challenges governments face in managing immigration flows.Many of the migrants themselves had more pressing concerns, such as getting their families to safety and finding work. María José Gomez, 24, and Roselys Gutierrez, 25, a couple from Venezuela, said they had left...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.USGS estimates that areas closest to the...
ENVIRONMENT
