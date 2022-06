SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is stepping out to cure Scleroderma this weekend. This year's 5k is in honor Jovana Placido. Her story was first featured in 2016 and on SA Strong. Placido battled the incurable auto-immune disease for nearly two decades. She was an advocate for so many patients across our community. Sadly, she passed away last year after her long fight with a rare cancer.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO