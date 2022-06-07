List of Van Cliburn competitors narrows as semifinalists are selected in Fort Worth
The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition jury late Monday selected 12 semifinalists after performances at Texas Christian University.
The Cliburn, held in Fort Worth every four years, began with 30 competitors who were picked from 388 applicants from 51 countries.
The 16th competition had been scheduled for last year but was postponed to this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the semifinals from Wednesday to Sunday, each pianist will perform a 60-minute recital and a Mozart concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.
At the end of the semifinals, the jury will select six competitors to advance to the finals. Medalists will be announced on June 18.
The semifinalists:
Dmytro Choni, 28, of Ukraine
Anna Geniushene, 31, of Russia
Masaya Kamei, 20, of Japan
Uladzislau Khandohi, 20, of Belarus
Honggi Kim, 30, of South Korea
Yunchan Lim, 18, of South Korea
Jinhyung Park, 26, of South Korea
Changyong Shin, 28, of South Korea
Ilya Shmukler, 27, of Russia
Clayton Stephenson, 23, of the United States
Yutong Sun, 26, of China
Marcel Tadokoro, 28, of France and Japan
Details on a webcast, and a performance schedule can be found at cliburn.org/2022-webcast . For ticket information, visit cliburn.org/2022-tickets .
Comments / 0