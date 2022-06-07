List of Van Cliburn competitors narrows as semifinalists are selected in Fort Worth

The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition jury late Monday selected 12 semifinalists after performances at Texas Christian University.

The Cliburn, held in Fort Worth every four years, began with 30 competitors who were picked from 388 applicants from 51 countries.

The 16th competition had been scheduled for last year but was postponed to this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the semifinals from Wednesday to Sunday, each pianist will perform a 60-minute recital and a Mozart concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

At the end of the semifinals, the jury will select six competitors to advance to the finals. Medalists will be announced on June 18.

The semifinalists:

Dmytro Choni, 28, of Ukraine

Anna Geniushene, 31, of Russia

Masaya Kamei, 20, of Japan

Uladzislau Khandohi, 20, of Belarus

Honggi Kim, 30, of South Korea

Yunchan Lim, 18, of South Korea

Jinhyung Park, 26, of South Korea

Changyong Shin, 28, of South Korea

Ilya Shmukler, 27, of Russia

Clayton Stephenson, 23, of the United States

Yutong Sun, 26, of China

Marcel Tadokoro, 28, of France and Japan

Details on a webcast, and a performance schedule can be found at cliburn.org/2022-webcast . For ticket information, visit cliburn.org/2022-tickets .