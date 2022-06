The 32-24 Minnesota Twins host the 39-15 New York Yankees tonight at 7:40 p.m. EST in the first contest of a three-game series. New York has won six straight and will start Jameson Taillon, whose thrown a quality start in each of his last three outings. Taillon has allowed only four hits and one run in his last two starts, spanning sixteen innings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO