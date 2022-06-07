ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0yyZ_0g2iKnYv00
Election 2022 Iowa Senate FILE - Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration, April 30, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Several Democrats are competing Tuesday for the chance to challenge Republican Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate's longest-serving members.

The Democratic primary largely centers on Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from northeast Iowa, and Mike Franken, a retired Navy vice admiral. Physician Glenn Hurst, a city councilman and active member of the Iowa Democratic Party state central committee, is also running, but he has raised and spent far less money and is not well known around the state.

Finkenauer, who served a single term in the U.S. House, is one of the most prominent Democrats in Iowa. She earned a reputation as a wunderkind in the Legislature and was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the House that year.

But she nearly didn't make the primary ballot after Republican activists claimed she hadn't gathered enough signatures from enough counties. A district judge ruled Finkenauer hadn't qualified for the ballot, a ruling she called "deeply partisan." The Iowa Supreme Court overruled that decision and allowed her to run.

Still, the episode turned off a number of veteran state Democratic activists, former candidates and officeholders, prompting some to give Franken a second look. He posted stronger first-quarter fundraising figures than Finkenauer and earned endorsements from some well-known former Finkenauer supporters bothered by her declining to accept responsibility for the filing mistakes.

Franken, 64, of Sioux City, presents himself as a progressive on some issues, such as supporting the addition of a public health insurance option to the Affordable Care Act. And though he supports background checks for firearm buyers and red-flag measures to keep them out of the wrong hands, he has stopped short of supporting banning the sale of specific weapons.

Joyce Mahl of Council Bluffs in western Iowa said she voted for Franken because she’s unsure Iowans would vote for a Democratic woman in the general election, though Iowa has elected Democratic women, including Finkenauer, to Congress. Mahl's top priority is a candidate she views as stronger against Grassley.

“If you want Grassley out, you’ve got to vote for the one that you think can beat him,” Mahl, 66, said after voting at a downtown Council Bluffs church.

Regardless of who emerges on top in the primary Tuesday, the Democrat will face stiff headwinds going into the general election against Grassley, who has served seven terms. A state that Democrat Barack Obama won in two presidential elections has steadily shifted to the right in recent years, part of a broader transformation that has spread through the Northern Plains that has made it increasingly difficult for Democrats to compete statewide.

The 33-year-old Finkenauer has argued that she would bring a fresh perspective to Washington, a reference to the 88-year-old Grassley's age.

“He is somebody who has been in D.C. for nearly 50 years,” Finkenauer said of Grassley during a debate last month. “I will never forget where I come from.”

Mark Hollander, 47, a marketing professional from West Des Moines said he voted for Abby Finkenauer in part because of her background in Congress, but also because she represents a new generation. Finkenauer has stressed limiting the number of terms a member of the Senate can serve.

“I do agree with her on term limits," Hollander said. “I feel that Grassley has not been especially effective in the last decade-plus and has turned more obstructionist at this point."

Franken, meanwhile, has pitched himself as someone who could break the partisan tensions that have gripped Washington in recent years.

“I’m also running to dial down political tension to achieve these things,” Franken told a crowd of about 600 at a state Democratic Party banquet in Des Moines last month.

Grassley faces a nominal Republican primary challenge in Jim Carlin, a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City. Grassley has raised more in campaign contributions than Finkenauer and Franken combined in a state in which Republicans control the governorship, state legislature, both U.S. Senate seats and three of the four U.S. House seats.

Grassley, from New Hartford in northern Iowa, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

__

Associated Press writers David Pitt in West Des Moines, Iowa, and Grant Schulte in Council Bluffs, Iowa, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role

DETROIT — (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor and an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

South Dakota’s Noem, Thune repel GOP challenges from right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has elevated her national prominence through a hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, won the Republican primary on Tuesday against a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WOKV

California's Newsom cruises to easy primary victory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s primary, advancing to the November general election where he will be an overwhelming favorite to win a second term barely a year after surviving a recall attempt. Early returns Tuesday showed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Judge blocks Louisiana Congress map with one Black district

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana's Democratic governor said Monday he will call the Republican-dominated Legislature into special session soon to draw up new congressional district boundaries, now that a federal judge has blocked use of maps that have only one majority-Black district. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
WOKV

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

ATLANTA — (AP) — Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Clashes among New York Democrats after redistricting redo

NEW YORK — (AP) — Two of New York's longest-serving members of Congress have turned from allies to rivals after a court redrew the state's congressional maps, scrambling the favorable landscape Democrats hoped to set for themselves this election year. U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a major figure in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Picture book by Sen. Raphael Warnock coming in November

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock will have a children's book out this fall, a picture story based on his being one of 12 siblings. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Warnock's “Put On Your Shoes and Get Ready!” will be published Nov. 15.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Finkenauer
Person
Jim Carlin
Person
Chuck Grassley
WOKV

Trans support groups fight to save lives amid anti-LGBTQ legislation

NEW YORK — Without a strong support system, navigating one's identity can be a little tricky. Máni Blunt, a trans support group leader, said he didn't have the words to describe what he was feeling when he was growing up in Alabama -- he knew he was different and didn't "fit in with girls," but couldn't grasp what exactly he was feeling until he was about 23 years old.
ALABAMA STATE
WOKV

Tourist helicopter carrying six crashes in Hawaii lava field

NEW YORK — A tourist helicopter carrying six people crashed on Wednesday evening in a lava field on Hawaii’s Big Island. Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau, the island's southernmost district, when the helicopter crashed at about 5:29 p.m., the company said in a statement.
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy