Animals

Sky Wellness Rolls Out Its Equinex and D Oh Gee CBD Brands for Horses and Pets with Tractor Supply Company

By Press Releases
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) PHOENIX – Sky Wellness – the CBD Wellness Company – announces the initial roll out of its EquineX and D Oh Gee CBD wellness products for horses and dogs respectively with retailer Tractor Supply Co. this week, making them one of the only providers of CBD wellness products for...

Pet Wellness Platform Antelope Acquires Pet CBD Supplement and Treat Co.

Antelope, an omni-channel, pet wellness platform focused on delivering high-quality, natural pet products and services, has acquired Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts, a supplier of pet cannabidiol (CBD) supplements, health products and treats. With this partnership, Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts will continue to operate under its brand name within Antelope, and Christy Love will continue as its CEO, company officials said.
Is Rawhide Bad For Dogs?

It’s a quick, convenient, and (fairly) mess-free treat for your pooch, but is rawhide bad for dogs? It can contain both bacteria and chemicals and presents a choking hazard under some circumstances. Quite rightly, dog owners are far more interested than they used to be in what their dog is eating. Dog Moms and Dads now have a clear understanding of how what a dog eats can affect their health and well-being. Here we help you weigh up the pros and cons of giving your pooch rawhide chews so that you can do what is best for them. We also set out how you can minimize the risks that rawhide chews present to some dogs.
Antelope Acquires Diggin Your Dog and Super Snouts

Pet wellness platform Antelope has acquired Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts, the pet CBD and supplement company co-founded in 2011 by Christy and Dawn Love. Christy will remain CEO, with Dawn continuing to transition out to focus on Run Around Rescue Ranch, their interactive sanctuary for animals in Nevada. Leslie Jochum will remain with the company as general manager.
6 Best Flea and Tick Prevention Products for Puppies

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. A new puppy coming home raises a lot of questions and concerns in addition to the excitement. These questions include finding the best flea and tick prevention once your puppy is old enough to start preventative care. Choosing the right product can be done with confidence and doesn’t have to be a stressful experience, with the right guidance.
German Shepherd – Dog Breeds Information Details

German Shepherd dogs are a type of herding dog, originally developed in Germany. German shepherds were used for farm work and as all-purpose dogs across Europe. They have also been trained to be police dogs, service animals, search and rescue workers, and narcotics detector dogs. The first German shepherd arrived...
Data Reveals Increase in Dogs, Cats Euthanized in US Shelters

Best Friends Animal Society, the leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025, recently released newly collected data showing that for the first time in five years, U.S. shelter systems are seeing a setback in lifesaving. In 2021, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000 and was especially stark when compared to the dramatic lifesaving efforts seen throughout the previous year.
Pet Care Genetics Firm Basepaws to Be Acquired by Zoetis

PARSIPPANY, NJ — Zoetis Inc. plans to acquire Basepaws, a privately held pet care genetics company that provides tests, analytics and early health risk assessments. The acquisition “will advance Zoetis’ portfolio in the precision animal health space and will inform and shape its future pipeline of petcare innovations,” according to a press release.
Go Big with These Small Animal Products

“According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, an estimated 6.2 million households in the U.S. currently own a small animal,” said APPA Vice President of Marketing Diane Tiberio. “Fifty-eight percent of small animal owners note that their pets are fun to have in the household, and one-half of owners feel that their small animal offers them companionship, love, and affection. With all that our small animals do for us, it is a great time to provide them with key products that will keep them comfortable and satisfied.”
This Pet Store Only Sells Raw Dog Food and Natural Pet Products

Dog-Gone Raw is a retail store in Hamilton, Ontario that specializes in selling raw pet food and all-natural products for pets. As the craze for healthier products sweeps the human retail market, the pet industry is following closely behind. Although there aren’t as many products offered for pets yet, there is still a wide variety of raw, organic and natural foods as well as many organic and natural supplements and products for pets on the market.
HABRI Launches New National Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards Program

(PRESS RELEASE) WASHINGTON, DC – The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced it has launched the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards, a new awards program to recognize companies and organizations that are implementing innovative products and practices designed to advance the human-animal bond and create a more pet-friendly society.
Home is Where my Cat is! The Importance of Pet-friendly Accommodation

Kris Hill and Elizabeth Ormerod from the Society for Companion Animals (SCAS) highlight the issue of ‘no pet’ clauses in rental properties, temporary accommodation, and care homes, and discuss potential solutions. Is your cat part of the family?. If you answered yes, then you are not alone! The...
Jaguar Health Announces Launch of the First U.S. Canine Cancer Registry and Canine Cancer Care Index

(PRESS RELEASE) SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced the launch of Canine Cancer: Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange), a first-of-its-kind national Canine Cancer Registry and Canine Cancer Care Index to provide the veterinary community and dog owners with important incidence and prevalence data to help guide canine cancer diagnosis and treatment decisions. Launched on the first National Canine Cancer Awareness Day and co-sponsored by Jaguar Animal Health, TogoRun, and Ivee, the initiative will initially access information about canine cancer from two key sources: a nationally representative multi-year Gallup survey of U.S. dog owners, and a retrospective review of more than 35,000 anonymous canine patient records uploaded into a secure customized database with more than 830 confirmed cancer diagnoses.
Halo Pet Launches New Marketing Campaign

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK – Better Choice Company (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, unveils its new marketing campaign to celebrate pet parenthood. The new Halo Pet campaign sets out to validate and empower the new generation of “Pet Moms.” The campaign launches in support of the company’s new brand, Halo Elevate, a super-premium, natural pet food backed by science.
Pet Boarding 101: Where to Keep Your Pet While You’re Away

There comes a time in all traveling pet parents’ lives that we have to leave our beloved furry companions behind. Sometimes, we’re lucky enough to have friends or family step in and care for them. Other times, we need to ‌board them or hire a pet sitter.
Naturally Fresh Hosts 2nd Annual “Gotcha Day” Initiative

(PRESS RELEASE) CORNING, CA – It’s kitten season and Naturally Fresh Cat Litter is partnering again with animal shelters in Seattle and Portland, as well as expanding out to shelters in Phoenix and Denver/Boulder to promote cat adoptions, make the cat adoption process a little better for prospective cat parents, and match thousands of dollars’ worth of adoption fees for partner shelters. The “Gotcha Day” initiative – named after the memorable day a shelter pet is adopted – is encouraging cat adoptions by offering free New Cat Parent Adoption Kits now through July. This initiative aligns with the height of kitten season, American Humane’s Adopt-a-Cat Month, and ASPCA’s Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month in June.
Review: Pawsitive FX All-Natural Balms and Wax for Dogs

For the uninitiated, Pawsitive FX is a Canadian company that makes high-quality, safe products for dogs that are all-natural and made without preservatives or chemicals. Their line includes dog balms to heal dry, cracked paws and noses and a protective wax to keep the pads of your pet’s feet in good condition.
Catalyst Pet Celebrates Two Years Helping Cats in Need

(PRESS RELEASE) LOUISVILLE, CO – Catalyst Pet is known for creating high-performance, sustainable cat litter to care for our cats and our earth. But the company believes sustainability is about more than the environment; it’s about health and justice in our communities. That’s why Catalyst Pet launched a shelter and rescue program two years ago in June, which is National Adopt a Cat Month, to support organizations and people that rescue, shelter, and trap-neuter-return kittens and cats.
Swedencare USA Proden PlaqueOff System Dental Care Bones Awarded Veterinary Oral Health Council Recognition

(PRESS RELEASE) POULSBO, WA — SwedencareUSA announced that its ProDen PlaqueOff System Dental Care Bones for large and small dogs have been awarded the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) Seal in the VOHC “Helps Control Plaque and Helps Control Tartar claim categories.” Swedencare’s ProDen PlaqueOff System Dental Bones are now permitted to carry the VOHC Accepted Seal and are approved for use world-wide in the Consumer and Veterinary market.
The Best Automatic Pet Feeders | Pet Food Dispensers

It is recommended that you feed your dog twice a day. That is every morning and at night. However, sometimes it becomes difficult to be available to feed your dog at the correct times. This might lead to dogs and other pets missing their meals. In certain cases, this might cause over-eating when pet food is left readily available. However, with technological advancements, you can now feed your pets at the correct times even when away from home. This is possible due to the invention of automatic pet feeders. These are special feeders that release the right amount of food portions at the correct times for your pet.
