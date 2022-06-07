GameFi Project ArchLoot Uses Interactive NFT Gears: Why You Should Invest in UGC

The Venture Capital fund Zen Capital is a crypto fund that has quietly built a portfolio of promising companies. It’s led by a group of entrepreneurs and technologists who believe in the power of decentralized technology to change the world. The fund works with blockchain entrepreneurs looking to build companies that will last for decades. Zen Capital is a Limited Partner of Pantera Capital, the first U.S. institutional asset manager focused exclusively on blockchain technology. Additionally, the Zen Capital has invested in some of the most high potential Ethereum and Solana native projects in the space, including SolChicks, Mars4, SpellFire, Ertha, and Soldex; and is now doubling down on the DeFi component of their portfolio and exposure to the Avalanche ecosystem, adding lending platform AvaxFi to their list.

