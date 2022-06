Two people are being sought by police after a man was “doused in petrol and set on fire” while sitting in his car on a filling station forecourt.West Midlands Police have now released images of two males they want to speak to in connection with the attack, which happened at the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Brierley Hill, Dudley, at about 7pm on Thursday.The 20-year-old victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.#APPEAL| We have released images of two men we want to speak to after a man suffered serious injuries in a car fire at a petrol...

