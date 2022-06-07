The Best Free Tech Writing Fellowship on the Internet

Sometimes it is hard to imagine a world without social media and to remember the world that existed before it. That's not to say that social media is so integral to life that one cannot live without it, but it is impossible to ignore its impact on public life. It can be even more impactful for those who use it daily, including those for whom it is part of their professional lives. Social media helps create wealth and offers a path to fame. It bypasses the gatekeepers of legacy media to give small businesses and artists exposure unheard of a couple of decades ago. It has also given us all a glimpse into how ordinary people think and that can often be frustrating and even alarming.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO