Click here to read the full article. K-pop superstars BTS has confirmed that its latest album “Proof” will stretch across three CDs and consist of 48 tracks. It will drop on Friday. The album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present and future of the nine-year-old band, agency Big Hit Music said Wednesday (Korean time). Within the mix are three new songs: “Yet To Come,” “Run BTS” and “For Youth.” “Proof” will be available from 1pm local time on Friday, or midnight EST and 9pm Thursday PST, for U.S. fans on the North American West coast. It...

