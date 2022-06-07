ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

Tennessee corrections officer charged in rape of a child

 2 days ago
A man employed by the Tennessee Department of Corrections is now charged in connection with a child abuse allegation in Bedford County.

Authorities charged Rustin Bowen with rape of a child, incest, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery. He's currently in the Bedford County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

"Upon his arrest, Mr. Bowen was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further personnel action. His employment began 2011," TDOC said in a statement to NewsChannel 5.

