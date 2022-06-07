ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia's central bank raises rates by 50 bps in hawkish surprise

By Wayne Cole
Reuters
 2 days ago
SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates by the most in 22 years and flagged more tightening to come as it battles to restrain surging inflation, stunning markets and sending bond yields flying.

Wrapping up its June policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its cash rate by 50 basis points to 0.85%, wrong footing investors who had wagered on a move of either 25 or 40 basis points.

"Given the current inflation pressures in the economy, and the still very low level of interest rates, the Board decided to move by 50 basis points today," said RBA Governor Philip Lowe in a statement.

"The Board expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions over the months ahead."

The central bank had already lifted rates by a quarter point in May, the first increase since 2010, and many had thought it would stick to quarter-point moves. The last time it hiked by more was in early 2000.

Investors initially sent the local dollar up half a cent to as far as $0.7248 , where it ran into profit-taking. Bonds took a beating as three-year yields shot up 16 basis points to 3.27%, levels not seen since early 2012.

Futures shifted to price in the real risk of another 50 basis point rise in July and rates around 1.5% by August following the release of inflation figures for the second quarter, which are expected to be red-hot.

"The door is open to further 50bp hikes with inflation pretty much the sole focus, similar to the front-loading of hikes we have seen by other central banks," said Alvin Tan, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

"The RBA looks to be firmly in that mode now as it heads towards neutral sooner rather than later."

Lowe in the past has said "neutral" for rates could be around 2.5%.

HARD WINTER AHEAD

Consumer price inflation had already hit a 20-year peak of 5.1% in the first quarter and could approach 6% this quarter amid rising costs for energy, food, rents and home building.

"Higher prices for electricity and gas and recent increases in petrol prices mean that, in the near term, inflation is likely to be higher than was expected a month ago," said Lowe.

In just his third week in office, Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned Australians inflation would get worse before it got better and to brace for a "difficult and expensive" winter.

Chalmers promised some cost-of-living relief would be included in a budget due in October, centred on child care and health. The Labor government ousted the Liberal-National coalition in an election in late May, inheriting almost A$1 trillion ($718.70 billion) in debt and endless budget deficits.

With inflation looking set to stay high for longer, investors are wagering the RBA will have to raise rates to near 3% by the end of the year making it easily one of the most aggressive tightening campaigns on record.

Most economists had doubted rates would rise that far given house-hunting Australians are sitting on A$2 trillion in mortgage debt making them very sensitive to borrowing costs.

House prices have already begun to slip in Sydney and Melbourne following a stellar run in 2021, and consumer sentiment is back to the depths of the pandemic. read more

($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes

Related
Central banks double down in fight against 'galloping' inflation

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Major central banks are racing to ditch post-pandemic stimulus and picking up the pace of interest rate hikes to get on top of surging inflation. The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday became the latest to deliver a hawkish surprise with a half-point rate hike, following in the footsteps of the United States, Canada and New Zealand.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Stunning moment Anthony Albanese REFUSES to answer questions about Australia's shock interest rate rise while in Indonesia - as millions back home face soaring costs: 'Poor form'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has refused to comment on the Reserve Bank's surprise decision to hike interest rates when quizzed about it in Indonesia. The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked the cash rate to 0.85 per cent, meaning the holder of an average mortgage will be forced to pay an extra $159 a month in interest on top of the already soaring cost of living.
BUSINESS
Fed may need to stick to half-point rate hikes - Mester

June 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. Mester and other policymakers, including Fed...
BUSINESS
Jim Chalmers
#Interest Rates#Economy#Board#Rba
Factbox: Singapore's PM-in-waiting takes new step towards leadership

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's finance minister, Lawrence Wong, will be promoted to deputy prime minister on June 13, according to an official statement released on Monday, taking a step closer to becoming the leader of the city-state. Wong will be the fourth prime minister to lead the financial...
CHINA
International Business Times

As Bank Of Canada Sprints To Neutral, Bets Of Recession Climb

Canada's central bank has signaled plans to race ahead with a series of oversized hikes to curb inflation, upping the risk of plunging the economy into a recession, say economists, though worth it if it keeps rapid price rises from becoming entrenched. The Bank of Canada last week raised its...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Extend Losses As ECB Eyes Multiple Rate Hikes

Stock markets moved deeper into the red on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it was planning a series of rate hikes from next month to tame runaway inflation in the single currency area. The ECB said after its policy meeting that it would raise interest rates for the...
STOCKS
Melbourne
Sydney
Australia
Column-A 'hurricane' of double-digit default rates :Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) - If indeed there is an economic hurricane coming, then someone should shake the junk bond market. JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon publicly fretted last week that while the sun was still shining in the financial world a “hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way.”
ENVIRONMENT
Traders price in 75 bps of ECB rate hikes by September

June 8 (Reuters) - Money markets ramped up their bets on European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate rises on Wednesday to price in more than 75 basis points (bps) of hikes by September. With the bank largely expected to start rises in July and move in 25-bp increments, the pricing...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar slips, euro gains ahead of ECB announcement

The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies for a second straight day on Wednesday but still managed to hit a fresh 20-year high against the yen, while the euro strengthened ahead of a policy announcement by the European Central Bank. The yen weakened to hit 134.47 per dollar,...
CURRENCIES
Wall Street falls with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3% level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The S&P 500 ended down more than 1% in the broad sell-off, snapping a two-day...
STOCKS
Poland nearing the end of rate hike cycle, says c.bank governor

WARSAW, June 9 (Reuters) - Poland is approaching the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle, the central bank governor said on Thursday, as he warned of threats to growth from the war in Ukraine and forecast falling inflation in 2023. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) hiked its main...
BUSINESS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

