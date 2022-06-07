ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night

By Alicia Garcia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clark Sorenson was 14 years old on June 9, 1972. He and his family lived on West Franklin Drive near Canyon Lake on the south side of Jackson Blvd. in Rapid City, South Dakota. He remembers living by Rapid Creek as being the best...

kotatv.com

Gold medalist family recounts how they barely survived the 1972 flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, Larry Lewis, and his family of five lived about two blocks below Canyon Lake in Rapid City, South Dakota. On June 9, 1972, Larry, his wife Carol and their children Bob, Randy and Robin were preparing for a picnic but soon the family changed their plans. ”We started realizing that the water was coming up pretty high,” says Larry. As the rising water surrounded their house, the Lewis Family realized they were quickly becoming trapped in their home. Larry remembers “the water was very rough and roaring and going fast .. my wife thought it was the end of the world.”Carol simply could not believe that they were in the situation they were in. Larry told his 14- year old son, Bob, to get the life jackets out of the garage. “I said we’re going up to the second floor .... and then things started happening in a hurry .... and just then the garage gave way.”Bob was in the garage when it collapsed from the raging flood water. Bob managed to run from the destroyed garage and get upstairs. The family stayed on the second floor, watching the nightmare unfold around them. ”We saw a house being swept downstream with a bunch of people on the roof all screaming and it hit a bridge and collapsed, and that stuff doesn’t leave you, it doesn’t leave you,” said Bob. Carol also heard the people outside in distress. “I heard the water rushing through the house and screaming outside in the waters and then there was silence there was no screaming all you could hear was the raging water.”Bob also recalls their house shaking to no end and describes it like being in an earthquake. Larry expected that his home would explode next, so he made a plan that he hoped would save his family.”When ours went we were gonna all jump out two windows one adult with one child and try and try and get washed onto the roof and float in some trees and grab trees.” But Bob knew the plan would not work. “I was tied to my mom and my mom was bigger than me and didn’t know how to swim and at that point I remember thinking I’m dead, I’m dead.”Carol also did not want to go into the freezing water. “I knew that if I got in that water I’d perish.”They didn’t have to put that plan into action because another house came off its foundation first and it rushed down the turbulent water. Bob saw the house hit a neighbor’s home which crushed half the house. One half of the house went down the creek, now river, and the other half kept going. It was headed straight for the Lewis’ home.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

1972 flood survivor Pat Beaudette remembers a night of terror

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pat Beaudette was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived through the 1972 flood. He and his family lived in the first residential neighborhood below Canyon Lake Dam. On June 9, 192, 18 year old Pat was home from college. “And on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

North Haines Volunteer Fire Department responds abandoned community hall fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire Tuesday night at 9:37 p.m. in rural Meade County. Upon arrival fire crews found an engulfed abandoned building that used to serve as an old community hall on the corner of 218th Street and Coyote Ave. Since the building had been abandoned fire crews decided to let the fire continue burning and protect the pasture and grasslands surrounding the building.
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City couple recounts their story of surviving the 1972 flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Ronald and Lavonne Masters had been living in Rapid City for around three years before the 1972 flood. While at a softball game, they noticed dark clouds in the distance which eventually came and dumped a soaking rain on them. The couple and their five children left for home soon after, where they got the children ready for bed before visiting friends.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: East Denver Street fire extinguished quickly, no injuries reported

UPDATE (6/8/22 – 11:01 a.m.): The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of East Denver Street Tuesday afternoon. Crews could see heavy smoke billowing from the chimney as well as light smoke coming from the basement. The crews then entered the home, and smoke and flames were seen coming from the basement window.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Words that changed Rapid City: 'We cannot sentence the survivors to one more night on the suicidal floodplain'

The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The 50th commemoration of the 1972 Black Hills Flood is Thursday. It’s a time to honor the 238 people who died, and it also brings a flood of memories for those who survived. Since February, SDPB has been sharing stories from those survivors, in their own words.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman identified in fatal Highway 16 crash

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the woman who died in the fatal crash near of Reptile Gardens has been released. Kathryn Stverak, 78, has been identified as the woman who died in the 2-vehicle crash 5 miles west of Rapid City. She was from Box Elder.
RAPID CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Man arrested for shooting at construction workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a Rapid City man after he allegedly fired shots at construction workers along a highway. The Rapid City Journal reports the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department responded Monday afternoon to reports of a man shooting at construction workers along State Highway 79 south of Rapid City. A sheriff’s spokeswoman says it appears the man has no connection to the workers. State troopers converged on the area and arrested the 53-year-old man. No one was hurt.
RAPID CITY, SD
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kotatv.com

Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the name of a person who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Rapid City last Tuesday . Kathryn Stverak, the 78-year-old driver from Box Elder, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a Rapid City hospital. According to the DPS, Svetark was not wearing a seatbelt.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

West wins Meade County Sheriff

STURGIS — In the primary race for Meade County’s top law enforcement officer, Pat West emerged the victor over incumbent Ron Merwin by less than 300 votes, winning 2,719 to Merwin’s 2,463. “I guess the people spoke,” Merwin said of the outcome. “I guess I wish him...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect. As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Connecting neighborhoods in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community building continues in Box Elder. Construction for Liberty Plaza is on pace and on June 6 construction of a shared-use path began in Box Elder, the path will connect Liberty Plaza with the Douglas Schools. Starting on North Ellsworth Road and continuing to Liberty...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Construction on Vanocker Canyon Road to begin in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — Construction is set to begin on a shared use path in Sturgis. Work will begin Wednesday on the new path on Vanocker Canyon Road. The project will include installing a curb and gutter along the west side of the road and south of Otter Road. The...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Little Elk Creek parking area temporarily closed for a new parking lot

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Current parking area at Little Elk Creek, located near Piedmont, in the Black Hills National Forest, will be temporarily close as a new parking area is established and built. The new parking area, being working on by partners and local landowners, will relieve parking concerns, improve...
MEADE COUNTY, SD

