Wilcome, Stempky to play in East-West All-Star Classic at Comerica Park

CHEBOYGAN – It’s been a heck of a journey for Cheboygan’s Daniel Wilcome and Henry Stempky on the baseball diamond.

But even before the Chiefs’ senior pitching duo became one of the best 1-2 punches in Northern Michigan, the grind started a long, long time ago for the two.

“We’ve been friends since preschool or kindergarten,” said Wilcome. “We were either playing baseball with each other or against each other since we were three or four years old. It’s been our whole childhood. Since then, we’ve always trained together, always traveled together, always on the same travel team.”

Now seniors, their high school careers are coming to a close. But even whenever their last game with the Chiefs is, it won’t be the last time they play together on a team.

Most recently, Wilcome and Stempky were selected to play in the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association’s (MHSBCA) 2022 East-West All-Star Baseball Classic at Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, on Monday, June 20.

"Me and Henry have worked our whole lives, so it kind of means that if you really put your heart into something – no matter if it's baseball or a different sport – if you put the work in and you're dedicated to it, you're going to get rewarded with stuff like that," Wilcome said. "It's definitely showing this year with me and Henry, with both of us going to college to play baseball, and getting to go to Comerica Park, it's very rewarding when you put in that amount of work. It takes a lot of years to get those rewards, but the end result is just crazy."

Wilcome and Stempky will be members of the West All Stars, who take on the East All Stars in a 4 p.m. matchup. The contest features several state of Michigan baseball players and coaches who have stood out during the 2022 campaign.

The two players join head coach Kevin Baller – a coach in the 2021 East-West Classic – as the most recent members of the Cheboygan program to be selected for the game.

"I think Henry and Danny are a great example of what we strive for in our program, and they've been working since they were young kids," said Baller. "They both constantly worked at the game of baseball and making themselves better, and I just can't stress the importance of how much time and effort has gone into them by achieving some of the goals that they have. I think that speaks volumes for other kids in the program who get to see that and say, 'I'd like to do that,' realizing that they also have to put in a lot of work like they did.

"Just the opportunity to say that you played in Comerica Park against some of the best talent in the state, I think that means the world to both of them."

The honor for Wilcome and Stempky comes on the heels of what’s been a historical campaign for the Chiefs (30-3-1), who captured a first Division 2 district title since 2013 with a 1-0 victory over Escanaba this past Saturday.

Together, the 1-2 Cheboygan punch has delivered all season long, with Wilcome, a smooth left-hander, compiling a 12-2 record, a .438 earned run average (ERA), 122 strikeouts, 35 walks and just 21 hits allowed, and Stempky, a fast-throwing righty, has recorded an 8-1 record, a 1.027 ERA, 133 strikeouts, 29 hits allowed and 20 walks.

Offensively, both have been terrific as well, with Stempky recording a .465 batting average with 53 hits, 13 doubles, four home runs and three triples, and Wilcome registering a .426 average with 43 hits, 10 doubles, two homers and two triples.

When Wilcome was notified of his selection, it’s safe to say he was thrilled.

"I was ecstatic to hear about it when Coach (Baller) called me, I mean it was awesome," Wilcome said. "I think it's going to be a great experience. Me and Henry are definitely going to see some better ball players than we're used to seeing in high school. Most of them we're going to be familiar with because we played travel ball against them. One of them is actually going to be my roommate in college, he's going to be on our team. I think it's going to be a great experience. The Tigers, it's awesome they can put something on like that for us.

"There's going to be tons of competition, and hopefully me and Henry can prove that people from Cheboygan can keep up with the downstate kids."

Stempky felt the same way upon hearing the news.

“I was really excited, I was kind of amazed when Coach Baller called me and gave me the news,” said Stempky. “It was really exciting. It’ll be great, especially with Danny (Wilcome) there. I know some of the kids that are going to be playing in it from travel ball, and that’ll be cool to play with them and against them.”

Following the contest, both will prepare for their collegiate careers, as Wilcome heads to Saginaw Valley State University and Stempky goes to Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek.

As for Wilcome, he can’t wait to share the field with his longtime teammate – one he’s built a great baseball partnership with – one last time.

"It means the world to me. When I think of Henry, I think of him as my brother," Wilcome said. "For us to be able to experience a higher level of competition, that'll be great. You'll go through some of the struggles playing better ball teams, we faced all of that stuff together. Just to know that I have Henry there with me, it's awesome. I love it. I love it that we can both go through that kind of stuff together."

For Stempky, playing at the home of the Tigers will be a dream come true.

“That’ll be great, that’ll mean a lot, especially playing at Comerica Park,” Stempky said. “That’s the dream when you’re a little kid, to play there.”

Another East-West All-Star game featuring other players from around the state will be played at 7 p.m. on June 20.

Others representing Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in the game include Rudyard senior EJ Suggitt, as well as Rudyard coach Billy Mitchell, Escanaba coach Scott Hanson, and Petoskey coach Shawn Racignol. Those four join Wilcome and Stempky on the West team.

As for Wilcome, Stempky and the Chiefs, they'll look to keep their season alive when they travel to face Petoskey in a 5 p.m. regional semifinal on Wednesday.