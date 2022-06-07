Crews let fire at Lost Isle Resort burn out on its own

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrols are allowing the grass fire in the Lost Isle Resort in Stockton to go out on its own.

The blaze, which happened Monday evening, burned throughout the island destroying a former tiki bar.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies patrolling the Delta on boat spotted the flames and evacuated two people from the area.

“The only way you can really get to it is by boat. There is nothing really on the island,” said Holt Fire Department Fire Chief Ken Pearson.

Since no one is on the island, crews are going to let the fire burn itself out. However, those watching the fire saw embers fly across the river.

“Our concern is standing by and making sure it don’t spot fire,” said Pearson.

The sheriff’s office and locals said it was a popular party island until a deadly stabbing incident forced the island to shut down.

People living nearby are now forced to deal with wildfire smoke.

It is not known why the two people rescued by the county sheriff’s office were on the island in the first place.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

